Mac Jones Praised by Patriots HC Bill Belichick Following Offseason NFL Trade Rumors

Mac Jones Praised by Patriots HC Bill Belichick Following Offseason NFL Trade RumorsSeptember 4, 2023
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones "had a good offseason and has had a really good camp" in the eyes of head coach Bill Belichick.
"He understands the offense—how it works, how to get his teammates involved, how to help them be productive," Belichick told reporters Monday. "So he's had a really good stretch here; it's been consistent all the way through."
Jones was the subject of speculation early in the offseason.
NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran reported in March that Belichick was upset when he discovered the 2021 first-round pick sought advice from outside the team about handling the offense.
Jones & Mego with Arcand @JonesandMego
Tom E. Curran reveals that Coach Belichick was really pissed off at Mac Jones for going outside the building for advice on how to run the offense.<br><br>Curran also believes Brian Hoyer was released because he was against the system like Mac. <a href="https://t.co/ZC3URuwdQw">pic.twitter.com/ZC3URuwdQw</a>
Then Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in April that Belichick "has shopped Jones to multiple teams during the 2023 offseason," a narrative Mark Daniels of MassLive promptly called into question.
Mark Daniels @ByMarkDaniels
I talked to three NFL sources about the Patriots 'shopping' Mac Jones.<br><br>One said "That's news to me." A second said the Pats haven't contacts the Bucs. A third said the Pats haven't reached out to the Raiders about Jones, either.<br><br>It doesn't add up to me: <a href="https://t.co/I1aqjwMocf">https://t.co/I1aqjwMocf</a>
Well before Monday's comments from Belichick, the coach implicitly offered a pretty strong endorsement of Jones with how he approached the quarterback situation.
The Patriots didn't seriously pursue a veteran alternative such as Derek Carr or Aaron Rodgers, and they didn't invest any draft capital in the position. Even cutting Bailey Zappe meant Jones is more firmly entrenched as the starter.
Kevin Seifert @SeifertESPN
The new 3rd QB rule requires the 3rd QB to be on the 53-man roster. Not necessarily for the No. 2 QB. Potential workaround here to have the No. 2 be a practice squad elevation (Zappe) and the No. 3 to be on the 53 (Corral). We'll see if that's how the Patriots play it. <a href="https://t.co/xBB3x2Nyp9">https://t.co/xBB3x2Nyp9</a>
Zappe, who was signed to the practice squad, might wind up backing Jones up, but teams typically don't cut QBs whom they believe to be of starting-caliber.
In general, the questions about Jones' long-term suitability stemmed from the fact his performance went backward in 2022. If nothing else, Belichick is giving him ample opportunity to prove his skeptics wrong in 2023.