Bill Belichick on Aaron Rodgers, Patriots Trade Rumors: I 'Didn't Talk to' Packers

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't reach out directly to the Green Bay Packers regarding an Aaron Rodgers trade in the offseason.

"I personally didn't talk to the Packers about Aaron Rodgers," he said Monday on The Greg Hill Show on Audacy's WEEI 93.7.

FS1's Craig Carton reported in June the Patriots attempted to acquire Rodgers but were rebuffed by the surefire Hall of Famer.

Belichick's comments don't necessarily refute Carton's report since his denial pertained to his involvement specifically. One or more representatives from New England could've theoretically spoken to the Packers.

Monday's interview does, however, point to the idea that if negotiations with Green Bay happened they didn't advance far enough to where the Patriots felt the need to involve Belichick.

Pat McAfee, who's dialed in with Rodgers, also reported in June on his show the star passer "loves" Belichick and "has massive respect" for the head coach, which contrasted with the narrative laid out by Carton.

In general, the Patriots' quarterback situation was the subject of speculation in the spring.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in April that Belichick "has shopped" Mac Jones in trade proposals. Mark Daniels of MassLive cited three sources who cast doubt on that idea, though.

Some also wondered whether New England might be a contender for four-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr, though the team never seemed to be in the running much after he became a free agent.

As the 2023 NFL draft was ongoing, Belichick reaffirmed his commitment to Jones. He also said Monday the third-year quarterback is progressing nicely under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

Whether or not the Patriots seriously considered alternatives, it looks pretty clear that Jones will have every opportunity in 2023 to show why he remains the long-term solution under center.