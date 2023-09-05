NFL 2023 Super Bowl Best Bets and Playoff Locks

0 of 8

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

You can feel it in the air—the 2023 NFL season is only two days away. Why not add an adrenaline rush with some responsible wagers?

Before you dig into Week 1 game lines and props, let's look ahead at futures bets.

The Super Bowl teams from the previous year have the best odds to win it all for the upcoming campaign, but you should consider a couple of contenders with +1000 (or higher) odds because recent history indicates that the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will not meet for a title rematch.

Perhaps you want a less risky wager. Of course, we can't guarantee anything in sports betting, especially with the unknown variable of injuries. However, several teams look like locks to punch a ticket to the playoffs.

Before you put money down on anything, check out our two best Super Bowl bets and six additional gambles on teams to make the playoffs. You can bet NFL futures at DraftKings where you can find the odds below.