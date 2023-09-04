X

    Lionel Messi Hailed by Fans for Having 2 Assists in Inter Miami's Win Over LAFC

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Leonardo Campana #9 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with Lionel Messi #10 and teammates after scoring a goal in the second half during a match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium on September 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Lionel Messi may not have found the back of the net, but the Inter Miami star put in another man-of-the-match performance Sunday in a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC.

    Messi provided two assists, first finding former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba in the 51st minute and then teeing it up for Leonardo Campana in the 83rd.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Busquets finds Messi. <br><br>Messi finds Alba. <br><br>Alba finds the back of the net 💥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLS</a>)<a href="https://t.co/lylj0eHnck">pic.twitter.com/lylj0eHnck</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Messi with his second assist of the night 🎁🎁<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/InterMiamiCF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@InterMiamiCF</a>)<a href="https://t.co/QCjyPs4PD7">pic.twitter.com/QCjyPs4PD7</a>

    The result demonstrated the continued turnaround Inter Miami have made since Messi arrived. LAFC is the reigning MLS Cup champion and third in the Western Conference, and it was helpless to stop Messi.

    Kamran Nia @kamran_nia

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/InterMiamiCF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#InterMiamiCF</a>, one of the worst teams in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLS</a> standings, just came to the 2022 MLS Cup champions, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LAFC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LAFC</a>, home stadium and beat them easily, 3-1. <br><br>The Lionel <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Messi%F0%93%83%B5?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Messi𓃵</a> effect. <a href="https://t.co/vrD0nVcSTw">pic.twitter.com/vrD0nVcSTw</a>

    ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21

    This is the first victory for Inter Miami against Los Angeles FC in their entire history.<br><br>Talk about the effect 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/o83A6EQXny">pic.twitter.com/o83A6EQXny</a>

    Jan  @FutbolJan10

    Lionel Messi for Inter Miami:<br><br>11 Games<br>11 Goals<br>5 Assists<br>9 Motm<br>10 Wins<br>1 Draw<br>1 Trophy<br><br>Goat stats. Still the best 🐐🇦🇷 <a href="https://t.co/CKI5yYK28W">pic.twitter.com/CKI5yYK28W</a>

    BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku

    Messi just led the weakest team in MLS to their first victory against MLS reigning Champions with two unbelievable assists. A man on a mission! 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/6OioRdV3Y8">pic.twitter.com/6OioRdV3Y8</a>

    The damage would've been worse had LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy not made an impressive reaction save on a shot by the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in the first half.

    Major League Soccer @MLS

    OMG WHAT A SAVE FROM JOHN MCCARTHY 😱 <a href="https://t.co/UiaTcbI9yS">pic.twitter.com/UiaTcbI9yS</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Selena Gomez couldn't believe that Messi miss either 😱 <a href="https://t.co/PHklAQnGiD">pic.twitter.com/PHklAQnGiD</a>

    Messi's résumé speaks for itself. He's the greatest player of his generation and compares favorably to Diego Maradona and Pelé in the all-time discussion.

    But the 36-year-old's run in MLS is exceeding even the rosiest projections for what he would do once his move to the United States was official. The transformation for Inter Miami was immediate and striking.

    OptaJack⚽️ @OptaJack

    11 - Inter Miami is unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions since Lionel Messi's debut. The only MLS team with a longer unbeaten run in 2023 is FC Cincinnati (14 straight in April-June). Contenders. <a href="https://t.co/mJ3dENJvht">pic.twitter.com/mJ3dENJvht</a>

    Miami's next match is Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.

    Figuring out how to marginalize Messi's influence on the pitch will be a top priority for Sporting coach Peter Vermes. He and his fellow MLS coaches might be open to any suggestions at this point.