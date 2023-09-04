Lionel Messi Hailed by Fans for Having 2 Assists in Inter Miami's Win Over LAFC

Harry How/Getty Images

Lionel Messi may not have found the back of the net, but the Inter Miami star put in another man-of-the-match performance Sunday in a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC.

Messi provided two assists, first finding former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba in the 51st minute and then teeing it up for Leonardo Campana in the 83rd.

The result demonstrated the continued turnaround Inter Miami have made since Messi arrived. LAFC is the reigning MLS Cup champion and third in the Western Conference, and it was helpless to stop Messi.

The damage would've been worse had LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy not made an impressive reaction save on a shot by the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in the first half.

Messi's résumé speaks for itself. He's the greatest player of his generation and compares favorably to Diego Maradona and Pelé in the all-time discussion.

But the 36-year-old's run in MLS is exceeding even the rosiest projections for what he would do once his move to the United States was official. The transformation for Inter Miami was immediate and striking.

Miami's next match is Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.

Figuring out how to marginalize Messi's influence on the pitch will be a top priority for Sporting coach Peter Vermes. He and his fellow MLS coaches might be open to any suggestions at this point.