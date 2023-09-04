Brian Kelly Calls LSU's Blowout Loss to Jordan Travis, FSU 'A Total Failure'

Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It was not an ideal start to the season for the LSU Tigers.

The preseason No. 5 Tigers fell to the No. 8 Florida Seminoles in a 45-28 blowout on Sunday night and head coach Brian Kelly was not happy with the showing.

According to Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, Kelly referred to the loss as a "total failure" and that the team is not the "two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs."

The 45 points allowed were the most allowed in a season opener by an AP Top 5 ranked team since No. 5 Oklahoma in 1968, per ESPN.

The Tigers were just 3-10 on third down and 0-3 on fourth. The Seminoles, on the other hand, were 9-14 on third down and 1-1 on fourth.

Additionally, Florida State had more rushing and passing yards and forced two turnovers while only giving one away. The Seminoles held a 35:23 to 24:37 advantage in possession and it was clear that the better team won.

A loss doesn't eliminate a team from College Football Playoff contention, but it does mean that the Tigers need to be as close to perfect as possible going forward. That will be difficult as games against Alabama, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, among others, loom on the schedule. A possible matchup against Georgia could materialize if the Tigers were able to reach the SEC Championship.

LSU will attempt to start a redemption tour next week when it hosts Grambling State.