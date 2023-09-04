X

    Brian Kelly Calls LSU's Blowout Loss to Jordan Travis, FSU 'A Total Failure'

    Jack MurraySeptember 4, 2023

    ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 03: LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly reacts to a call during the Camping World kickoff football game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Louisiana State University Tigers on September 3, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando FL.(Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    It was not an ideal start to the season for the LSU Tigers.

    The preseason No. 5 Tigers fell to the No. 8 Florida Seminoles in a 45-28 blowout on Sunday night and head coach Brian Kelly was not happy with the showing.

    According to Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, Kelly referred to the loss as a "total failure" and that the team is not the "two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs."

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Brian Kelly: "This is a total failure from a coaching standpoint and a player standpoint that we obviously have to address and have to own."

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    More BK: "For some reason we thought we were somebody else. We thought we were the two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs or something, I don't know. We were mistaken."

    The 45 points allowed were the most allowed in a season opener by an AP Top 5 ranked team since No. 5 Oklahoma in 1968, per ESPN.

    The Tigers were just 3-10 on third down and 0-3 on fourth. The Seminoles, on the other hand, were 9-14 on third down and 1-1 on fourth.

    Additionally, Florida State had more rushing and passing yards and forced two turnovers while only giving one away. The Seminoles held a 35:23 to 24:37 advantage in possession and it was clear that the better team won.

    A loss doesn't eliminate a team from College Football Playoff contention, but it does mean that the Tigers need to be as close to perfect as possible going forward. That will be difficult as games against Alabama, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, among others, loom on the schedule. A possible matchup against Georgia could materialize if the Tigers were able to reach the SEC Championship.

    LSU will attempt to start a redemption tour next week when it hosts Grambling State.

