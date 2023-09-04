Lakers' LeBron James, Selena Gomez, More Celebs Attend Lionel Messi, Miami vs. LAFC

Harry How/Getty Images

The stars were shining bright in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi squared off with Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium and the celebrity firepower in attendance was very significant.

LeBron James, Selena Gomez, Prince Harry, Megan Markle and Magic Johnson were just some of the names who showed up for the contest and others included star athletes, actors, actresses, musicians and other significant celebrities.

Messi's first MLS game in any city is a show-stopping event and the City of Angels is no different.

Messi's move to join Inter Miami sent shockwaves in the soccer world as he is considered one of the greatest players to ever take the pitch. He has a jaw-dropping 818 career goals in his professional career. He won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and has won seven Ballon d'Or awards in his career.

The 36-year-old choosing to come play in MLS was a huge get for the league and has provided a big boost to Inter Miami. This season will not be the only opportunity for him to chase MLS glory, as he is signed through 2025. This means that future trips to Los Angeles will happen, but his debut appearance will surely be one to cherish.