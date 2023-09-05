Ranking Every Power 5 College Football Conference After Week 1

0 of 5

Forget preseason rankings. Shrug off what the experts and pundits say. All we have right now is the on-the-field resume and a body of work on film.

Whether you like it or not, that's how we are going to do the power rankings for the Power 5 conferences after the first week of games.

After Duke dismantled Clemson on Monday night to close out Week 1, really, the only conference we should have questions about right now is the ACC. Are the Blue Devils really that good? Or, does this mean the league has no secondary alpha to battle Florida State?

We'll wrestle with that one another time; for now, it doesn't hurt the ACC too much.

While the SEC may be the standard for the rest of college football, after a week's worth of action it certainly doesn't look that way. Using only the on-field results as a litmus test, here are college football's power rankings of the Power 5 after one week of action.

The results are far from what we expected.