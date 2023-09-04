Virginia Union Defeats Morehouse in 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic

AP Photo/David Dermer

Jada Byers and the Virginia Union Panthers put on a show in Canton, Ohio, on Sunday.

The fourth iteration of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic saw Virginia Union take on Morehouse College and it was all Panthers.

Virginia Union put up a touchdown in each of the first three quarters and exploded for three more in the final quarter to take a 45-13 victory and start the season 1-0.

Byers was hyped up going into the matchup after an outstanding 2022 season and did not disappoint in the opener. He ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries and took home offensive MVP honors.

Quarterback Christian Reed was solid as well, going 11-15 for 153 yards and a touchdown. He also had five tackles and a pass breakup on the defensive side of the ball.

Jabrill Norman was named the defensive MVP for Virginia Union as he made six tackles, recorded a sack and had an interception that he returned 68 yards for a touchdown.

Morehouse struggled on offense, not scoring a touchdown until the fourth quarter, but the special teams unit produced a highlight-reel moment when Delvin Olawumi Jr. blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in the third quarter to break the scoreless skid.

Virginia Union will take the big victory into a new season where they hope to improve on a 9-2 record and a first-round exit in the Division II NCAA Tournament. Morehouse will look to rebound after playing a difficult team and improve on a 1-9 record in 2022.

Morehouse is back in action next week when they take on Division I FCS opponent Howard University in Washington D.C. Virginia Union is also back in action next week, traveling to Raleigh, NC to face Shaw University.