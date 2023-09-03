Dick Vitale Completes 6 Weeks of Radiation Treatments for Vocal Cord Cancer

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale provided an update on the treatment for his vocal cord cancer.

He underwent six weeks of radiation and now must wait to see if it worked as hoped:

Doug Fernandes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune noted he underwent 35 daily radiation treatments with the final one coming Friday. He will undergo a scope in two or three weeks after the inflammation lessens.

"Naturally, everything in the throat, the swallowing, eating, and even the outer skin, it's very burnt from all the radiation," his wife, Lorraine, said. "It was rough, but we all knew that. He got through it like a trooper."

In July, Vitale revealed he was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer:

The revelation came after he announced in August 2022 he was cancer-free following a previous diagnosis of lymphoma and precancerous Dysplasia on the vocal cords.

While Vitale is best known as a famous college basketball announcer, he coached Detroit Mercy and the Detroit Pistons prior to moving to the broadcasting side of the game.

"I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season tips off in the Fall," Vitale wrote in July. "Dr. Z feels that scenario is entirely plausible. I want to say that I have been so touched by the tweets, texts, notes, and prayers, and will ask all of you to continue to send positive vibes."