Ricky Starks and The Real Winners and Losers From AEW All Out 2023 Match Card

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Wacky "meat" chants aside, Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs had a hell of a heavyweight battle Sunday night in Chicago. It was unabashedly physical and punishing, exactly what you would want out of a battle between two guys as big as they are, with the styles that they have.

Hobbs wrestled the match of his career, selling when necessary and answering The Redeemer's clubbing blows with those of his own. He may have lost the match, but it was a triumph in the sense that it was his best match in quite some time, against a guy in a similar situation.

Miro needed a defining match to justify his newfound push on Saturday nights and silence any doubters about his in-ring abilities. He got it and even more than Hobbs, noticeably fed off the reaction of a red-hot Chicago crowd.

The post-match, with Hobbs attacking Miro, only for the debuting CJ Perry to come to her husband's aid, suggests we have not seen the end of this program. Based on the quality of this match, that is hardly a bad thing.

The question will be whether they can have the same match when the crowd isn't living and breathing on every big, power spot.

As long as the story is there, and one can only imagine where that will go, it should not be an issue.