Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Players to Add Now Before They Break Out in Week 1

We see it every year. Fantasy football managers try to jump on a player's bandwagon after his season-opening breakout performance. Within a week, players can go from undrafted to hot pickups on the waiver wire.

This year, we're going to give you a heads-up on a handful of players primed for a breakout Week 1 outing to help you preserve your free-agent acquisition budget (FAAB) and avoid a late rush to the waiver wire.

Based on Week 1 matchups and reports from the summer, five players who are rostered in fewer than 50 percent of leagues according to FanatsyPros' consensus percentages (ESPN and Yahoo rosters) stand out among the rest.

No quarterbacks made the list, though managers in points-per-reception leagues should take a look at a rookie at each of the other three offensive positions.

Keep in mind that these players have the best chance to post gaudy numbers this week, which will lead to widespread buzz for Week 2.