Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Players to Add Now Before They Break Out in Week 1
We see it every year. Fantasy football managers try to jump on a player's bandwagon after his season-opening breakout performance. Within a week, players can go from undrafted to hot pickups on the waiver wire.
This year, we're going to give you a heads-up on a handful of players primed for a breakout Week 1 outing to help you preserve your free-agent acquisition budget (FAAB) and avoid a late rush to the waiver wire.
Based on Week 1 matchups and reports from the summer, five players who are rostered in fewer than 50 percent of leagues according to FanatsyPros' consensus percentages (ESPN and Yahoo rosters) stand out among the rest.
No quarterbacks made the list, though managers in points-per-reception leagues should take a look at a rookie at each of the other three offensive positions.
Keep in mind that these players have the best chance to post gaudy numbers this week, which will lead to widespread buzz for Week 2.
De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins (35 percent rostered)
We mentioned De'Von Achane on our list of late-round running back targets, and he makes the cut for potential Week 1 breakouts as well.
Since we published that column, the Miami Dolphins have placed running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve, and head coach Mike McDaniel said Achane will "get some prep work in" despite a shoulder injury.
Raheem Mostert is the best running back to target in the Dolphins backfield (rostered in 67 percent of leagues), but he has limited pass-catching production in his career, logging 31 or fewer catches in all eight of his seasons. Remember, Achane caught four passes for 41 yards in his preseason debut alone.
Assuming the 21-year-old is ready to play in Miami's season opener, he'll get a double-digit number of touches, which gives him a chance to flirt with 100 scrimmage yards. If he scores a touchdown, good luck finding him on the waiver wire next week.
Furthermore, the Dolphins will play the Los Angeles Chargers, who have struggled to stop the run under head coach Brandon Staley, ranking 30th and 28th in rushing yards allowed in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Deon Jackson, RB, Indianapolis Colts (27 percent rostered)
Shortly after final roster cuts, the Indianapolis Colts placed Jonathan Taylor on the physically unable to perform list. As a result, he'll miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
In the meantime, the Colts will likely use a committee of running backs to fill a huge void in the backfield.
Nonetheless, according to KPRC2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, Deon Jackson is "slated to start" against the Jacksonville Jaguars while Zack Moss, who's recovering from wrist surgery, could return in Week 2 or 3.
Though dynamic rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has the ability to contribute to the run game after racking up 1,116 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in three collegiate terms at Florida, Jackson has a clear pathway to a big workload.
Remember, the 24-year-old filled in well for Taylor last season. In games that the 2021 Pro Bowler missed (Weeks 5,6, 9, 16, 17 and 18), Jackson recorded 47 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown along with 25 receptions for 205 yards.
Familiar with a fill-in starting role, Jackson can break out in Week 1 because of his ability to run and catch out of the backfield. With 15-20 touches, he could help managers win their season openers.
Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Denver Broncos (22 percent rostered)
Managers need to set aside their concerns about Russell Wilson to see the upside in Marvin Mims Jr. going into Week 1.
With Tim Patrick out for the season because of a torn Achilles and Jerry Jeudy on the mend from a hamstring injury, Mims will slide into a prominent role as the probable No. 2 wideout behind Courtland Sutton.
The 21-year-old dealt with hamstring injuries in both legs this summer, but according to Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post, the rookie second-rounder has handled a full workload for at least three weeks.
In Week 1, Mims has a decent matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, who may start rookie fourth-rounder Jakorian Bennett on the boundary opposite Marcus Peters. Brandon Facyson, who's missed most of the summer with a leg injury, and David Long Jr. are the other two candidates to line up on the outside if Nate Hobbs moves back into the slot cornerback spot.
Regardless, Mims could feast on the Raiders' pass defense if it takes time to improve from the unit that gave up the fourth-most yards last season.
By the way, Wilson threw for 484 yards and two touchdowns, completing at least 68 percent of his passes in both games against Las Vegas in 2022. Don't hesitate to buy stock in his pass-catchers in a matchup against the Raiders' perpetually porous defense.
Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams (13 Percent Rostered)
This offseason, Cooper Kupp has pulled his hamstring twice. He visited a body specialist for clarity on the nature of his injury, and the team will likely exercise caution with him for Week 1, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
According to head coach Sean McVay, his status is "day-to-day." So, managers should roll the dice on a pass-catcher who could be the go-to target in the Rams' aerial attack. If you missed out on tight end Tyler Higbee (rostered in 78 percent of leagues), pick up Van Jefferson.
According to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, the 27-year-old will step into the lead role at WR if Kupp misses time.
Last September, the Rams placed Jefferson on injured reserve. Consequently, he had a slow start to the 2022 campaign and didn't make his season debut until Week 8. Last year, he only played three games with quarterback Matthew Stafford, who didn't take a snap after Week 11.
With that said, go back to the 2021 term when Stafford and Jefferson played in every game. Though Kupp won Offensive Player of the Year and the receiving triple crown, Jefferson made a second-year leap, hauling in 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns.
Now the likely No. 1 wide receiver in Kupp's absence, Jefferson could post gaudy receiving numbers as a big-play threat against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.
Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions (44.5 percent rostered)
Typically, rookie tight ends need a few weeks to gain steam on the pro level, but Sam LaPorta could come in hot in the Detroit Lions offense.
Last year, the Lions saw a lot of production out of their tight ends. T.J. Hockenson (before being trade to the Minnesota Vikings), Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra and James Mitchell combined for 66 receptions, 784 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.
Without Hockenson or Zylstra on the active roster, LaPorta should soak up most of the pass-catching targets at tight end.
The Athletic's Colton Pouncy took note of the 22-year-old's connection with quarterback Jared Goff over the summer.
"He has been with the first-team offense since the start of the training camp, and he has shown the ability to make catches in traffic, provide yards after the catch and find ways to get open," he wrote. "LaPorta might already be Goff's second-favorite target behind Amon-Ra St. Brown."
Goff finished the 2022 season with the sixth-most pass attempts and yards. If he continues on that trajectory, Detroit's offense can support two high-end fantasy pass-catchers.
Until wide receiver Jameson Williams returns from his six-game suspension for violating the league's gambling policy, LaPorta can complement St. Brown in the secondary receiving role.
