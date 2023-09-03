Knicks' Jalen Brunson Takes Blame for USA's Loss to Lithuania at FIBA World Cup 2023

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The United States was upset in the country's final group game at the FIBA World Cup, losing to Lithuania 110-104.

The central issue for the Americans?

A horrid start that saw them fall into a 31-12 hole after the first quarter that increased to a 21-point deficit at one point in the second quarter. The team attempted to rally behind Anthony Edwards' 35 points, but it was too-little, too-late for the FIBA favorites.

"They executed their game plan and we just started too slow. We played way better in the second half and we waited too long to come to play," team captain and starting point guard Jalen Brunson told reporters after the loss. "That's on me, I have to come ready to play, I have to have everyone else ready to play. Respect to them, they played great."



Brunson finished the game with 14 points and seven assists, but a 1-for-4 start from the field in the first quarter contributed to the Americans' early struggles.

The game was essentially meaningless outside of seeding, as both teams had already qualified for the knockout rounds. But slow starts have been an issue for the United States throughout the tournament, and if the Americans don't remedy the situation, a far more devastating loss could be on the horizon.

"It has to be, we have no other choice," Brunson told reporters when asked if the loss was a wake-up call for the team. "If not, we go home. That's pretty much it."