AEW and WWE Stars Who Had the Best Summer of 2023

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The documented success of super-shows such as SummerSlam and All In made the summer of 2023 an eventful one for both WWE and AEW.

Raw received a significant boost at the start of the summer with the introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship, leading to Seth Rollins becoming the featured face of the program once again. Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura have all benefited from having a top title to fight for again as well.

SmackDown has hosted the meteoric rise of one LA Knight, whose popularity has skyrocketed since June. With the wins he's racked up in recent months, it wouldn't be a stretch to see him holding gold before long.

Meanwhile in AEW, MJF and Adam Cole have exceeded all expectations with their storyline that transitioned from them being enemies to partners with possible underlying tension. The rest of the roster continues to kill it, ending the season with an electric All Out pay-per-view over the weekend.

These 10 AEW and WWE stars shined the brightest this summer and now head into the final few months of the year with major momentum.