Patriots Rumors: Bailey Zappe Was 'Blindsided' by Being Waived Ahead of 2023 Season

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Quarterback Bailey Zappe was reportedly stunned the New England Patriots decided to waive him ahead of the 2023 campaign.

"The word that I got from somebody in Zappe's camp was blindsided," Evan Lazar reported (20:40 mark) on the Patriots Unfiltered podcast (h/t Cam Garrity of USA Today's Patriots Wire). "'We were as blindsided as you.'"

Lazar went on to report "there was not" a conversation from the Patriots with Zappe regarding the decision, which contributed to the surprise.

Zappe is now on the practice squad, as New England claimed Matt Corral from the Carolina Panthers to be the backup for Mac Jones.

The Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed (h/t Jordy McElroy of Yahoo Sports) reported on the decision to downgrade Zappe as well. Kyed said the quarterback "wasn't a good enough fit" for offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's offense, while Callahan cited someone who was a bit more frank.

"I'll just share what I heard from someone within the team which was two words: 'He stunk,'" he reported. "And that covered training camp. It covered the preseason."

It was still a surprising decision from the outside looking in considering Zappe appeared in four games for New England last season. He completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 781 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He even came in for a benched Jones during an October loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football and drew a loud ovation from the fans in New England. Yet Jones eventually got the job back and is now the starting quarterback moving forward for the franchise.

Which has left Zappe surprised on the practice squad.