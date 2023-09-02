49ers Rumors: Nick Bosa Expected to Be NFL's Highest-Paid Defender in New Contract

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

If the San Francisco 49ers and superstar edge-rusher Nick Bosa can come to terms of a long-term extension, it likely will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"People I talk to believe that he'll be the highest-paid defensive player in the league, above Aaron Donald's $31-plus million, if they can get this to the finish line," he reported. "The Niners would like to push this through before Week 1, but not a slam dunk, a deal of this magnitude has a lot of nuance to it that they have to shake out with the structure, the guarantees, all of that."

Fowler added that there is "a bit more optimism" that a deal will get done between Bosa and the Niners than there currently is between star defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs. Like Bosa, Jones has also been a holdout throughout the summer.

Bosa, 25, has emerged as the most dangerous pass-rushers in football, with 34 sacks, 40 tackles for loss and 80 quarterback hits across the past two seasons. He was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 after recording nine sacks in his debut season, and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022.

It seems probable he'll set a new benchmark for defensive players when he signs his new deal, though what precisely that means could vary.

The most total money in a current NFL deal belongs to Khalil Mack ($141 million). The aforementioned Donald has the most money in terms of annual average salary ($31.7 million). Joey Bosa, Nick's older brother, leads all defenders in practical guaranteed money, with $102 million. T.J. Watt had the most money guaranteed at signing, with $80 million.

It's possible that Bosa could exceed each of those thresholds.

He's currently scheduled to play the 2023 season on a $17.8 million fifth-year team option, though his holdout likely is aimed at signing a lucrative extension before the season starts to avoid the possibility of an injury that could limit his earning power.

It also would protect him from the possibility of being hit with the franchise tag next offseason, setting up another campaign where he could get injured without the security of a long-term agreement to protect his earning potential.

The 49ers are considered among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year, though the absence of Bosa would hurt those odds. But San Francisco surely wants to keep the dynamic Bosa around for the duration of his career, and the team likewise is surely aware that doing so is going to require a precedent-setting contract.

Details like the total length of the contract, the guaranteed money and incentives, etc. have likely dragged out the negotiations to this point. But settling on an agreement, and soon, makes sense for both parties.