FIBA World Cup 2023: Sunday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Four spots in the quarterfinals will be up for grabs Sunday when the second round of play concludes at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

The United States, Germany, Slovenia and Lithuania have already punched their tickets to the quarters with perfect 4-0 records, although two of those teams are guaranteed to suffer their first loss of the tournament Sunday.

Meanwhile, Serbia, the Dominican Republic, Italy, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, Brazil and Latvia are all 3-1, and half of them will reach the quarterfinals, while the other half will be eliminated.

Here is a full rundown of the schedule and point spreads for all eight games on Sunday's slate, as well as predictions for which teams will come out on top on the most important day of the 2023 FIBA World Cup thus far.

2023 FIBA World Cup Schedule—Sunday, Sept. 3 (All Times ET)

Georgia vs. Australia (+13.5) (3:30 a.m.)

Puerto Rico vs. Italy (-8.5) (4 .a.m)

Greece vs. Montenegro (-3) (4:40 a.m.)

Latvia vs. Brazil (-3) (5:45 a.m.)

Slovenia vs. Germany (-5) (7:10 a.m.)

Dominican Republic vs. Serbia (-9) (8 a.m.)

Lithuania vs. USA (-16.5) (8:40 a.m.)

Spain vs. Canada (-6) (9:30 a.m.)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Live Stream: All games available on ESPN+

2023 FIBA World Cup Sunday Predictions

Australia def. Georgia, 86-70

Italy def. Puerto Rico, 75-68

Montenegro def. Greece, 80-72

Brazil def. Latvia, 71-69

Slovenia def. Germany, 87-85

Dominican Republic def. Serbia, 83-82

USA def. Lithuania, 90-77

Canada def. Spain, 83-78

On a day with four elimination games on tap, there is arguably none bigger than the clash between Canada and Spain.

Spain is the reigning FIBA World Cup gold medalist, plus it won silver at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics, and bronze at the 2016 Summer Games.

Conversely, Canada has never medaled in a major international competition, but it was the darling of the 2023 FIBA World Cup over its first three games, going 3-0 and winning by an average of 37 points.

That included a 95-65 drubbing of France, but with Canada falling 69-65 to Brazil in its most recent game, it is now in a win-or-go-home situation against an established top team in Spain.

Latvia shocked Spain 74-69 on Friday, leading to questions regarding whether the program is hitting a downturn.

Willy and Juan Hernangómez are leading the way for Spain, but the team lacks the type of NBA talent it typically boasts.

Conversely, Canada is stacked with NBA players from top to bottom, including Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the Canadians with 22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

History suggests Spain has the advantage, but Canada has the better roster, and it will use that advantage to score one of the biggest wins in national team history.

The other three elimination games on tap are Serbia vs. Dominican Republic, Italy vs. Puerto Rico and Brazil vs. Latvia.

The Serbia vs. Dominican Republic game may come down to whether a superstar can lead his team to a win over a squad with a deeper roster.

With Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns leading the way, the Dominicans have far exceeded expectations with a 3-1 record.

KAT is averaging 24.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, and assuming he keeps up that level of play, he will shock a Serbian team that has medaled three times at the FIBA World Cup since 1998.

The games between undefeated teams who have already qualified for the quarterfinals are USA vs. Lithuania and Germany vs. Slovenia.

Team USA had some issues in its last game against a Montenegrin team that had far more size and dominated on the glass. The Americans came from behind to win, but they could face a similar issue against a Lithuanian squad led by New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas.

The United States undoubtedly has a deeper and more talented team, though, led by Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards, who is putting up 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.

Edwards, Austin Reaves, Paolo Banchero and Jaren Jackson Jr. are all averaging at least 11 points per game for Team USA, and that group will put the U.S. over the top vs. Lithuania.

Considered by some to be the best player in the world, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić is averaging 27.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game for Slovenia.

There isn't a ton of name recognition elsewhere on the roster, but Germany brings multiple notable NBA players to the table, including Dennis Schröder, Franz and Mortiz Wagner, and Daniel Theis.

As strong as the Germans are as a whole, Dončić is no stranger to carrying his team in the NBA and at the international level.

Dončić willed the Slovenians to a fourth-place finish in the 2020 Summer Olympics, and he will be the catalyst behind an undefeated record over the first two rounds of the FIBA World Cup.

