Bill Parcells Loaned $4M to Former Players in 'Financial Crisis,' Author Says

Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Parcells has provided financial assistance to some of his former players in need.

Author Gary Myers, who has an upcoming book about the 1986 New York Giants, told WFAN's Boomer & Gio show (h/t Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post) that Parcells has given out $4 million in loans to 20 of his former players over the years:

"It's just incredibly generous what he's done with these guys. Bill has loaned out $4 million to 20 players that played for him, who come to him in this financial crisis. Bill knows when they come to him it's a last resort. I said to him, 'Bill, you know, $4 million, you don't expect anybody to pay you back. Why are you doing that?' And he said, 'These guys have sacrificed so much for me with their bodies and their commitment.'"

While it wasn't specified which players received the loans, Myers did note most of them went to members of that 1986 Giants team and it was done without any expectation the money would be paid back.

"He's put away money he needs for the rest of his life, he's given money to his kids, and what he has left he's designated to help those close to him who need it. I think it's unprecedented," Myers explained.

Parcells coached 19 seasons in the NFL with four different teams. His longest stint with any club was eight seasons with the Giants from 1983 to '90, winning two Super Bowl titles with the club in 1986 and 1990.

The '86 team is generally regarded one of the best in NFL history. Lawrence Taylor won the MVP award to lead the team to a 14-2 regular-season record. He's the last defensive player to be named MVP and one of only three non-quarterbacks or running backs to win the award.

Parcells also coached the New England Patriots (1993 to '96), New York Jets (1997 to '99) and Dallas Cowboys (2003 to '06).

The Big Tuna also spent three seasons as vice president of football operations for the Miami Dolphins from 2008 to '10. He had a 172-130-1 career record as a head coach and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.