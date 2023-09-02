X

    Angels Reportedly Still Over Luxury Tax Threshold Despite Recent Release of 6 Players

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 2, 2023

    OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 01: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels gets ready to ba against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 01, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Angels essentially punted on the remainder of the 2023 season this week, placing Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López, Dominic Leone, Matt Moore, Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk on waivers.

    Those moves saved the team around $5 million in payroll, though it still reportedly didn't take them below the luxury tax threshold, according to Jeff Fletcher of the SoCal News Group:

    Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR

    GM Perry Minasian said he doesn't think exceeding the luxury tax in 2023 would have an impact on what he can spend in 2024.<br><br>"We'll get to that point when we start building the '24 roster, but from the conversation I've had, there will be no impact."

    Since the trade deadline on Aug. 1, when the team added a number of players in an attempt to make the postseason—including Giolito, Leone, López, Grichuk and Eduardo Escobar—pretty much everything has gone wrong.

    The Angels went 8-19 in August. Mike Trout returned for all of one game before being place right back on the injured list. Superstar Shoehei Ohtani may need Tommy John surgery on his torn UCL, and while he continues to play as a hitter, his season as a pitcher is over and he may not pitch next season either.

    Which team he does or doesn't pitch for remains up in the air as well, given his pending free agency. The Angels (64-70) chose against trading him ahead of the trade deadline, instead being buyers in an effort to get into the postseason, perhaps hoping to entice Ohtani to stay with the organization for the long term.

    Instead, it's been one disaster after another for the Halos.

