    Every MLB Team's Biggest One-Year Wonder Hitter in Recent History

    Joel ReuterSeptember 5, 2023

      ST. PETERSBURG, FL - SEPTEMBER 27: New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar (41) hits a 3-run homer in the 1st inning of the regular season MLB game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays on September 27, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      The one-year wonder is a fascinating phenomenon throughout professional sports, with the stars aligning for certain players over the course of one glorious season, only for them to fade back into oblivion just as quickly as they emerged.

      To be clear, labeling someone as a one-year wonder is not meant to be an insult.

      Countless players have come and gone without ever having that one year in the sun, and oftentimes those short-lived standouts endear themselves to their fan base as the years go by and nostalgia kicks in.

      Ahead we've highlighted every MLB team's biggest one-year wonder in recent memory, focusing exclusively on position players this time around. Pitchers will be highlighted in their own separate article.

      The "recent history" cutoff here was the 2010 season, so each of these one-year standouts turned in their surprise performance sometime in the last 13 years.

      Enjoy!

    Arizona Diamondbacks: IF Ryan Roberts

      SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 3: Ryan Roberts #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks at bat against the San Diego Padres during their MLB Baseball Game on June 3, 2012 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
      Year: 2011

      Stats: 108 OPS+, .249/.341/.427, 46 XBH (19 HR), 65 RBI, 86 R, 2.3 WAR

      Better known as the "TatMan" thanks to his dual arm sleeves, Ryan Roberts joined the Diamondbacks organization ahead of his age-28 season with just 18 career MLB games under his belt.

      Two years later, he put together a career year, tallying 19 home runs and 18 steals in 555 plate appearances while playing primarily third base. The D-backs won 94 games and the NL West title that year, and he went 7-for-20 with two home runs in the NLDS.

    Atlanta Braves: 3B Johan Camargo

      ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 02: Johan Camargo #17 bats during the Wednesday night MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves on June 2, 2021 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Year: 2018

      Stats: 115 OPS+, .272/.349/.457, 47 XBH (19 HR), 76 RBI, 63 R, 3.2 WAR

      It's hard to believe that just three years ago, there was a legitimately compelling position battle between Johan Camargo and an up-and-coming Austin Riley about who would win the starting third base job for the Atlanta Braves.

      Camargo had a terrific first full season in the majors at the age of 24 in 2018, but he hit just .212/.260/.361 for a 58 OPS+ in 393 plate appearances over the next three years. He spent 2022 with the Philadelphia Phillies and has played in eight games for the San Francisco Giants this season.

    Baltimore Orioles: IF Hanser Alberto

      BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 15: Hanser Alberto #57 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates after hitting a double in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 15, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
      Year: 2019

      Stats: 98 OPS+, .305/.329/.422, 35 XBH (12 HR), 51 RBI, 62 R, 3.5 WAR

      Hanser Alberto was one of the few bright spots on a 108-loss Orioles team in 2019, finishing fourth on the team with 3.5 WAR after he was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees prior to the season.

      His 98 OPS+ overall might not jump off the page, but he was one of the best hitters in baseball against left-handed pitching, posting a .398/.414/.534 line in 227 plate appearances against southpaws.

    Boston Red Sox: C Sandy León

      BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 10: Sandy Leon #3 of the Boston Red Sox heads back to the dugout prior to Game 3 of ALDS against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park on Monday, October 10, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB via Getty Images)
      Year: 2016

      Stats: 122 OPS+, .310/.369/.476, 26 XBH (7 HR), 35 RBI, 36 R, 2.9 WAR

      Sandy Leon began the 2016 season in the minors while catching duties in Boston were split between Christian Vázquez, Ryan Hanigan and Blake Swihart. He was finally called up to the majors on June 7, and from there he steadily emerged as the team's most productive catcher while hitting .310 over 283 plate appearances.

      To say that level of production is an outlier would be an understatement. He has hit just .188/.258/.289 in 1,211 plate appearances in the seven seasons since that unexpected career peak, though he is still finding work as a defensive-minded backup.

    Chicago Cubs: 1B Bryan LaHair

      KANSAS CITY, MO - JULY 10: National League All-Star Ryan Braun #8 of the Milwaukee Brewers shakes hands with National League All-star Bryan LaHair #6 of the Chicago Cubs during the pre-game ceremony before the 83rd MLB All-Star Game at Kauffman Stadium against the American League on Tuesday July 10, 2012 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/MLB via Getty Images)
      Year: 2012

      Stats: 110 OPS+, .259/.334/.450, 33 XBH (16 HR), 40 RBI, 42 R, 0.1 WAR

      The 2012 season was a transition year for a Chicago Cubs team getting ready to transition from rebuilding to a youth movement, and Bryan LaHair spent the first half of the season keeping the first base position warm for a rising star in the minors named Anthony Rizzo.

      He hit .286/.364/.520 with 14 home runs and 30 RBI during the first half to earn a surprise selection to the NL All-Star team. His playing time was cut once Rizzo was promoted during the second half, and he hit just .202 with two home runs in 119 plate appearances after break in what would be his final MLB action.

    Chicago White Sox: DH Daniel Palka

      MINNEAPOLIS, MN- SEPTEMBER 30: Daniel Palka #18 of the Chicago White Sox bats against the Minnesota Twins on September 30, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the White Sox 5-4. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)
      Year: 2018

      Stats: 110 OPS+, .240/.294/.484, 45 XBH (27 HR), 67 RBI, 56 R, 0.6 WAR

      The White Sox lost 100 games in 2018, and Daniel Palka finished as the team's home run leader with 27 long balls as a 26-year-old rookie who had been claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins the previous November.

      In a compelling three-player AL Rookie of the Year race that year between Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees teammates Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres that year, Palka received one third-place vote from a Chicago beat writer.

    Cincinnati Reds: C Devin Mesoraco

      CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 24: Devin Mesoraco #39 of the Cincinnati Reds plays catcher during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park on September 24, 2014 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
      Year: 2014

      Stats: 147 OPS+, .273/.359/.534, 50 XBH (25 HR), 80 RBI, 54 R, 4.9 WAR

      The No. 15 overall pick in the 2007 draft and a top prospect throughout his time in the Cincinnati farm system, Devin Mesoraco turned potential into production in a big way during the 2014 season with a 147 OPS+ and 25 home runs in 114 games as one of the most productive catchers in baseball.

      The Reds rewarded him with a four-year, $28 million extension that January, but injuries limited him to just 95 games over the next three seasons and in 2018 he was flipped to the New York Mets in exchange for Matt Harvey. That ended up being his last MLB season, and he played his final game in the big leagues at the age of 30.

    Cleveland Guardians: C Roberto Pérez

      CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 03: Roberto Perez #55 of the Cleveland Indians hits a three run home run off Dylan Cease #84 of the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Progressive Field on September 3, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)
      Year: 2019

      Stats: 99 OPS+, .239/.321/.452, 34 XBH (24 HR), 63 RBI, 46 R, 4.0 WAR

      Roberto Pérez spent years as a defensive-minded platoon partner with Yan Gomes behind the plate in Cleveland, but he got a shot at an expanded role in 2019 after Gomes was traded to the Washington Nationals during the offseason.

      A career .205 hitter with 21 home runs in 295 games heading into that season, he launched 24 home runs and won Gold Glove honors. He won the Gold Glove again the following season, but he quickly regressed offensively, and he has hit just 10 more home runs in the four seasons since his unexpected power outburst.

    Colorado Rockies: 1B Ben Paulsen

      DENVER, CO - AUGUST 17: Ben Paulsen #10 of the Colorado Rockies bats during the game against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field on August 17, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies defeated the Nationals 12-10. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
      Year: 2015

      Stats: 99 OPS+, .277/.326/.462, 34 XBH (11 HR), 49 RBI, 42 R, 1.1 WAR

      Ben Paulsen hit .317/.348/.571 with four home runs and 10 RBI in 31 games in his first MLB action during the 2014 season, and he got a shot at the everyday first base job the following year while Justin Morneau missed 114 games with a neck strain and concussion symptoms.

      He provided some nice offensive production and showed decent pop, but Morneau returned to the starting job in September and the following season veteran slugger Mark Reynolds was added to serve as the team's primary option at first base.

    Detroit Tigers: OF Akil Baddoo

      KANSAS CITY, MO - JULY 20: Detroit Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo (60) is congratulated by teammates after scoring during a MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals on July 20, 2023, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Year: 2021

      Stats: 112 OPS+, .259/.330/.436, 40 XBH (13 HR), 55 RBI, 60 R, 18 SB, 2.1 WAR

      There is still time for Akil Baddoo to remove himself from this list, as he just turned 25 years old last month, but so far he has been unable to match the surprising production he provided as a Rule 5 success story in 2021.

      He hit .391/.400/1.043 with four home runs and 10 RBI in his first eight games in the big leagues, and showed a nice mix of power, speed and defense throughout his rookie campaign. In the two years since, he has hit .217/.306/.326 for a 77 OPS+ while tallying just 1.4 WAR in 166 games.

    Houston Astros: UT Marwin Gonzalez

      HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 5: Marwin Gonzalez #9 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting an RBI double during the fourth inning of game one of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox on October 5, 2017 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
      Year: 2017

      Stats: 146 OPS+, .303/.377/.530, 57 XBH (23 HR), 90 RBI, 67 R, 3.9 WAR

      It's almost like Marwin Gonzalez knew exactly what pitch was coming in 2017...

      A useful utility player who was a career .257/.298/.389 hitter with 38 home runs in 1,639 plate appearances over his first five seasons in the big leagues, Gonzalez overnight became one of the most productive hitters on a stacked Houston roster. His walk rate more than doubled from 4.2 to 9.5 percent during his peak season.

      To his credit, he was the first player from the 2017 Astros team to publicly apologize for the team's sign-stealing scandal.

    12 of 30

      MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 27: Hunter Dozier #17 of the Kansas City Royals takes an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Target Field on April 27, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Royals 7-1. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
      Year: 2019

      Stats: 124 OPS+, .279/.348/.522, 65 XBH (26 HR), 84 RBI, 75 R, 2.8 WAR

      In one of the first clear examples of a team getting creative with its draft bonus pool, the Kansas City Royals selected Hunter Dozier with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 draft and signed him to a $2.2 million bonus, which was roughly $1 million below slot value. With that savings, they landed Sean Manaea on an above-slot deal at No. 34 overall.

      Everything seemed to finally click for Dozier at the plate in 2019 and the Royals signed him to a four-year, $28 million extension in 2020. However, he produced minus-3.8 WAR in 301 games over the first three seasons of that extension before he was released in May, and the Royals are still on the hook for another $10.25 million in 2024.

    13 of 30

      CHICAGO, IL - MAY 31: Jared Walsh #20 of the Los Angeles Angels bats against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 31, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
      Year: 2021

      Stats: 127 OPS+, .277/.340/.509, 64 XBH (29 HR), 98 RBI, 70 R, 2.8 WAR

      Jared Walsh came out of nowhere to post a 157 OPS+ with nine home runs in 108 plate appearances during the 2020 season, and the Angels released Albert Pujols to clear a path for him to be the everyday first baseman the following year.

      Walsh hit .278/.336/.556 with 22 home runs and 65 RBI during the first half of the 2021 campaign to earn an All-Star selection, but his OPS dropped more than 100 points after the break and he has hit just .202/.265/.353 in 532 plate appearances the past two years.

      The Angels designated him for assignment in July and he went unclaimed on waivers, so he is currently playing in Triple-A, but he will almost certainly be non-tendered this winter.

    Los Angeles Dodgers: OF Scott Van Slyke

      SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Scott Van Slyke #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the fourth inning AT&T Park on September 12, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
      Year: 2014

      Stats: 157 OPS+, .297/.386/.524, 25 XBH (11 HR), 29 RBI, 32 R, 2.7 WAR

      To provide some context, the out-of-nowhere season that Trayce Thompson produced last season bears a striking resemblance to what Scott Van Slyke did for the Dodgers in 2014:

      • Thompson: 239 PA, 149 OPS+, 14 2B, 13 HR, 39 RBI, 2.0 WAR
      • Van Slyke: 246 PA, 157 OPS+, 13 2B, 11 HR, 29 RBI, 2.7 WAR

      Van Slyke was used to great success as a platoon player, posting a 1.045 OPS with eight home runs and 17 RBI in 130 plate appearances during his peak season.

    Miami Marlins: OF Justin Ruggiano

      MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 04: Justin Ruggiano #20 of the Miami Marlins plays against the Milwaukee Brewers at Marlins Park on September 4, 2012 in Miami, Florida. The Marlins defeated the Brewers 7-3. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)
      Year: 2012

      Stats: 142 OPS+, .313/.374/.535, 37 XBH (13 HR), 36 RBI, 38 R, 14 SB, 2.3 WAR

      The 2012 Miami Marlins are among the most disappointing teams in recent memory, as a shiny new stadium and an offseason spending spree that included long-term deals for Jose Reyes, Mark Buehrle and Heath Bell quickly devolved into another losing season.

      However, a 30-year-old Justin Ruggiano did prove to be a bright spot with a .313 average and 23 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 RBI in 320 plate appearances. He did have an 18-homer, 15-steal season the following year, but he hit just .222 while his OPS fell more than 200 points.

    Milwaukee Brewers: 2B Keston Hiura

      MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 13: Keston Hiura #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at Miller Park on August 13, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
      Year: 2019

      Stats: 138 OPS+, .303/.368/.570, 44 XBH (19 HR), 49 RBI, 51 R, 1.9 WAR

      Viewed by many as the best pure hitter in the 2017 draft class when he went No. 9 overall out of UC Irvine, Keston Hiura jumped into the thick of a playoff race in 2019 and by season's end he was hitting cleanup.

      He seemed destined to be an offensive star for the next decade, but he racked up an NL-leading 85 strikeouts in 59 games during the shortened 2020 season, and he hit just .205/.293/.394 in the three years that followed his impressive debut. The 27-year-old has spent the entire 2023 season in the minors.

      On a side note, is there a more obscure 100-RBI season in the last 20 years than Casey McGehee in 2010?

    17 of 30

      MINNEAPOLIS, MN- JUNE 08: Oswaldo Arcia #31 of the Minnesota Twins bats against the Miami Marlins on June 8, 2016 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Marlins 7-5. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)
      Year: 2014

      Stats: 109 OPS+, .231/.300/.452, 39 XBH (20 HR), 57 RBI, 46 R, 0.5 WAR

      Oswaldo Arcia was the No. 41 prospect in baseball prior to the 2013 season, he had a solid debut later that year and followed it up with a 20-homer campaign in 2014 during his age-23 season.

      However, he would play just 88 more games at the MLB level, and he spent the 2018 season in the Japanese League. The 32-year-old is still going strong this year in the Mexican League where he is hitting .333/.482/.579 with 14 home runs and 60 RBI in 84 games.

      And yes, he is the older brother of Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia.

    New York Mets: 1B Dominic Smith

      NEW YORK, NY - August 30: Dominic Smith #2 of the New York Mets follows through on the double he hit in game 1 of an interleague MLB baseball doubleheader against the New York Yankees on August 30, 2020 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. Yankees won 8-7. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
      Year: 2020

      Stats: 168 OPS+, .316/.377/.616, 32 XBH (10 HR), 42 RBI, 27 R, 2.0 WAR

      In an alternate universe where the universal DH arrives a few years earlier and Dominic Smith is not stuck behind Pete Alonso on the New York Mets depth chart and playing out of position in the outfield, maybe his developmental path looks different.

      As it stands, the 2013 first-round pick gave a glimpse of what could have been if it all came together when he received some down-ballot NL MVP votes during the shortened season. Two years later, he was non-tendered and he is currently hitting .258/.330/.347 for a 90 OPS+ playing on a one-year, $2 million deal with the rebuilding Washington Nationals.

    New York Yankees: 3B Miguel Andujar

      ST PETERSBURG, FL - SEPTEMBER 27: Miguel Andujar #41 of the New York Yankees hits a three-run homer in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 27, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
      Year: 2018

      Stats: 130 OPS+, .297/.328/.527, 76 XBH (27 HR), 92 RBI, 83 R, 2.9 WAR

      Shohei Ohtani changed the game in 2018 when he burst onto the scene as a two-way player during his rookie season, posting a 151 OPS+ with 22 home runs and 10 steals in the batter's box and logging a 3.31 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 51.2 innings over 10 starts on the mound.

      There were still five AL Rookie of the Year voters who thought Miguel Andujar had a better rookie season.

      Following his stellar debut, Andujar hit just .228/.257/.331 for a 60 OPS+ in 276 plate appearances over the next three seasons with the Yankees, and he is currently playing with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

    20 of 30

      OAKLAND, CA - JULY 24: Daric Barton #10 of the Oakland Athletics batting during the game against the Chicago White Sox at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on July 24, 2010 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the White Sox 10-2. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)
      Year: 2010

      Stats: 120 OPS+, .273/.393/.405, 48 XBH (10 HR), 57 RBI, 79 R, 5.5 WAR

      Here's a quick look at all the first basemen who recorded at least a 4-WAR season in 2010:

      • Albert Pujols: 7.5
      • Joey Votto: 7.0
      • Miguel Cabrera: 6.5
      • Daric Barton: 5.5
      • Kevin Youkilis: 5.4
      • Justin Morneau: 4.7
      • Adrian Gonzalez: 4.4
      • Mark Teixeira: 4.1

      With an AL-leading 110 walks and a stellar .393 on-base percentage, Barton provided elite value in his age-24 season and looked like a potential building block. He hit just .216/.323/.284 for a 72 OPS+ in 600 plate appearances over the next four seasons to close out his MLB career.

    21 of 30

      WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 10: Domonic Brown #9 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 10, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
      Year: 2013

      Stats: 124 OPS+, .272/.324/.494, 52 XBH (27 HR), 83 RBI, 65 R, 3.2 WAR

      Domonic Brown hit .327/.391/.589 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs, 68 RBI and 17 steals as a 22-year-old in the upper levels of the minors in 2010, and he began the 2011 season as the No. 4 prospect in baseball.

      Two years later, it looked like stardom was right around the corner when he hit .273/.320/.535 with 23 home runs and 67 RBI during the first half to earn an All-Star selection. However, a concussion limited him to 44 games after the break and he simply never returned to his 2013 first-half form again.

    22 of 30

      PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 17: Kevin Newman #27 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action during inter-league play against the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park on September 17, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
      Year: 2019

      Stats: 110 OPS+, .308/.353/.446, 38 XBH (12 HR), 64 RBI, 61 R, 16 SB, 3.0 WAR

      The combination of batting average, power, speed and defense that Kevin Newman showed during his rookie season in 2019 had him poised to be a staple at the shortstop position for years to come in Pittsburgh.

      Instead, he has hit .243/.288/.331 with 11 home runs in 1,288 plate appearances in the four years since, and he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds this past offseason. Still just 30 years old, he can still be a useful utility infielder going forward, but the upside he showed in 2019 has not surfaced since.

    23 of 30

      LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 04: Ryan Schimpf #11 of the San Diego Padres bats during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on September 4, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers defeated the Padres 7-4. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
      Year: 2016

      Stats: 132 OPS+, .217/.336/.533, 42 XBH (20 HR), 51 RBI, 48 R, 2.7 WAR

      Nothing says unexpected breakthrough like a 28-year-old rookie who has never appeared on a top prospect list crushing 20 home runs in 89 games.

      In what amounted to three full months in the majors, Ryan Schimpf managed to tie for fourth among all rookies during the 2016 season with 20 long balls, and he won NL Rookie of the Month honors in July. His already low batting average plummeted to .158 the following season and he played just 58 more games in the majors total after his surprisingly productive debut.

    24 of 30

      SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 08: Andres Torres #56 of the San Francisco Giants hitting during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at AT&T Park on April 8, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The Giants defeated the Cardinals 5-4. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)
      Year: 2010

      Stats: 122 OPS+, .268/.343/.479, 67 XBH (16 HR), 63 RBI, 84 R, 26 SB, 5.3 WAR

      Before Angel Pagán was patrolling center field and hitting leadoff for the San Francisco Giants, that role belonged to Andres Torres.

      During the team's World Series run in 2010, Torres ranked second on the roster with 5.3 WAR. The 32-year-old set career-high marks in almost every offensive category, and in the other 511 games he played in the majors he only tallied 2.5 WAR total.

      After a dip in his production in 2011 he was traded to the New York Mets in the deal to acquire the aforementioned Pagán.

    25 of 30

      Seattle Mariners first baseman Dae-Ho Lee bats against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
      Year: 2016

      Stats: 102 OPS+, .253/.312/.428, 23 XBH (14 HR), 49 RBI, 33 R, 0.1 WAR

      One of the most accomplished hitters in the history of the Korean Baseball Organization, slugger Dae-Ho Lee spent two years in the Japanese League before joining the Seattle Mariners on the heels of a 31-homer, 98-RBI campaign in 2015.

      He spent just one year stateside before returning to Korea, showing some solid power in a part-time role while establishing himself as a fan favorite. He hit .332/.379/.502 with 23 home runs and 101 RBI in his final season as a 40-year-old in 2022.

      He retired with 486 home runs and 1,822 RBI in 22 seasons between the KBO, Japanese League and MLB.

    26 of 30

      September 21 2016: St. Louis Cardinals Outfielder, Jeremy Hazelbaker (41) during a regular season Major League Baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the visiting St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field in Denver, CO. (Photo by Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Year: 2016

      Stats: 104 OPS+, .235/.295/.480, 22 XBH (12 HR), 28 RBI, 35 R, 0.2 WAR

      The Cardinals have done an excellent job unearthing value in late-round picks over the years, and one of their most memorable success stories was outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker who burst onto the scene in 2016 and went 13-for-27 with three home runs and seven RBI over his first eight games to kick off his rookie season.

      His performance eventually leveled off, and he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks the following season where he played the final 41 games of his MLB career in 2017. The rise and fall of a 28-year-old rookie who was the talk of baseball, if only for a few weeks.

    27 of 30

      KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 28: Logan Morrison #7 of the Tampa Bay Rays runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 28, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
      Year: 2017

      Stats: 133 OPS+, .246/.353/.516, 61 XBH (38 HR), 85 RBI, 75 R, 3.0 WAR

      A promising prospect in the Marlins system, Logan Morrison posted a 116 OPS+ with 23 home runs and 72 RBI during his first full season in the majors in 2011, but his career never quite took off from there as expected.

      After a few seasons in Seattle and a forgettable debut in Tampa Bay in 2016, he exploded for a 38-homer campaign in 2017, but he would play just 133 more games and hit 18 more home runs over the final three seasons of his MLB career.

      The 2017 season was a weird year in general for unexpected power outbursts, with Justin Smoak (38 HR), Jonathan Schoop (32 HR), Eric Thames (31 HR), Lucas Duda (30 HR), Domingo Santana (30 HR), Scott Schebler (30 HR) and Steven Souza Jr. (30 HR) among the other members of that year's 30-homer club.

    28 of 30

      NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 04: Danny Santana #38 of the Texas Rangers in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 04, 2019 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Rangers 4-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
      Year: 2019

      Stats: 112 OPS+, .283/.324/.534, 57 XBH (28 HR), 81 RBI, 81 R, 21 SB, 2.0 WAR

      Danny Santana hit .319/.353/.472 for a 130 OPS+ with 41 extra-base hits and 20 steals in 101 games for a 3.8-WAR rookie season in 2014, but he failed to match that level of production in the years that followed.

      Five years later, he re-emerged on a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers and flashed some newfound power with a 28-homer, 21-steal campaign in a super-utility role. Then just as quickly as he popped back up, he was gone again, playing just 53 more games in the majors and hitting .170 with a 53 OPS+ the next two seasons.

    29 of 30

      NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Chris Colabello #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays bats during the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2015 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/Getty Images)
      Year: 2015

      Stats: 138 OPS+, .321/.367/.520, 35 XBH (15 HR), 54 RBI, 55 R, 0.7 WAR

      Chris Colabello was the right-handed-hitting side of a terrific platoon at first base with Justin Smoak during the 2015 season when the Toronto Blue Jays reached the ALCS on the strength of one of the most potent offenses in baseball.

      He went 2-for-29 in 10 games to begin the 2016 season before he was hit with an 80-game PED suspension. He was optioned to the minors once the suspension concluded and would not appear in another MLB game.

    30 of 30

      WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 05: Michael Morse #38 of the Washington Nationals bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park on September 5, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
      Year: 2011

      Stats: 147 OPS+, .303/.360/.550, 67 XBH (31 HR), 95 RBI, 73 R, 3.4 WAR

      Asked to name every player who has hit 30 home runs in a season over the past 25 years, Mike Morse might be one of the most common answers that the average baseball fan fails to recall.

      The imposing 6'5", 245-pound slugger had several solid seasons throughout his career in a part-time role, but the only time in his career that he topped 500 plate appearances in a season was 2011 and he ended up receiving some down-ballot NL MVP support in the process.

      He accounted for 3.4 of his 4.0 career WAR during the 2011 campaign.

