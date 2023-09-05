Every MLB Team's Biggest One-Year Wonder Hitter in Recent History

0 of 30

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The one-year wonder is a fascinating phenomenon throughout professional sports, with the stars aligning for certain players over the course of one glorious season, only for them to fade back into oblivion just as quickly as they emerged.

To be clear, labeling someone as a one-year wonder is not meant to be an insult.

Countless players have come and gone without ever having that one year in the sun, and oftentimes those short-lived standouts endear themselves to their fan base as the years go by and nostalgia kicks in.

Ahead we've highlighted every MLB team's biggest one-year wonder in recent memory, focusing exclusively on position players this time around. Pitchers will be highlighted in their own separate article.

The "recent history" cutoff here was the 2010 season, so each of these one-year standouts turned in their surprise performance sometime in the last 13 years.

Enjoy!