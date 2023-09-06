Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Examining Fringe Fantasy Football Flex Starters

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Examining Fringe Fantasy Football Flex StartersSeptember 6, 2023
The lineup decisions you make when handling your fantasy football roster will all matter the same over the course of the 2023 NFL season.
But Week 1 just feels like it carries a little more weight, doesn't it?
You want to see your championship trek start out on the right foot. You might also know that a Week 1 victory guarantees nothing beyond a 1-0 start, but it's still a tremendous feeling having something in the win column while the loss column remains empty.
Our goal is to help make that dream a reality by highlighting a trio of start-or-sit recommendations for fringe flex options in Week 1.
Start: Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears (vs. Green Bay Packers)
Green Bay's defense is most vulnerable against the run, and Chicago will look to exploit that early and often.
The Bears will rely on Herbert to set that tone.
Yes, quarterback Justin Fields will factor heavily in the rushing game, too, but Chicago will be careful about exposing its signal-caller to too many hits. Fields may have handled 160 carries last season, but that isn't even half of the 330 attempts it found for Herbert (129) and David Montgomery (201), who signed with the Detroit Lions this summer.
This is Herbert's chance to take complete control of this backfield, and he has the talent to seize the opportunity. Last season, he dashed his way to an impressive 5.7 yards per carry. If he maintains anything close to that efficiency while seeing a heavy volume increase, he'll be a fantasy star and a lineup fixture moving forward.
Sit: James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals (at Washington Commanders)
This year's Cardinals club might challenge the notion that every NFL team has at least one fantasy player of note.
With Kyler Murray stuck on the sideline for at least four weeks while recovering from ACL and meniscus tears, this offense is in serious danger of being stuck in the mud. The Cardinals haven't named their starting quarterback yet, but it's not like that would change much, since Josh Dobbs and rookie Clayton Tune are both entirely underwhelming options.
Theoretically, this could create an opportunity for Conner, since the Cardinals have to give the ball to someone. But with a good Washington front likely stacking the box until Arizona forces it not to, Conner could wind up barrelling into one brick wall after another.
He isn't the most explosive back around, so he is one of the more touchdown-dependent backs in fantasy. Given the dearth of scoring chances he'll see—both this week and beyond—he isn't someone you'll want to determine your fantasy success.
Start: Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos (vs. Las Vegas Raiders)
It's been a while since Sutton's hype train was running at full speed, but this could be when everything gets back on track.
With Russell Wilson in his second season with the Broncos, and Sean Payton now overseeing this offense, Denver's aerial attack is in a much better place. That alone might be reason enough to buy into a bounce-back season for Sutton—if not a full-fledged breakout.
And this should get rolling right away.
Jerry Jeudy is iffy with a hamstring injury, and his absence would give Sutton an even larger target share. Those should be productive targets, too. If the Broncos can keep the Raiders' pass rushers at bay, Sutton could do damage against this secondary.