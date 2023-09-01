Bulls Legend Dennis Rodman to Appear on AEW Collision in Chicago

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

AEW announced Friday that Chicago Bulls legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman will make his return to pro wrestling on Saturday's episode of Collision in Chicago.

The 62-year-old Rodman spent 14 seasons in the NBA, earning two All-Star selections, seven rebounding titles and five NBA championships en route to a Hall of Fame induction.

Rodman also has some experience in the wrestling world, having made multiple appearances for WCW from 1997 to 1999, including competing in three matches.

Nicknamed "The Worm," Rodman's in-ring debut occurred at Bash at the Beach 1997 when he teamed with "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan in a losing effort against Lex Luger and The Giant after having joined the nWo.

One year later at Bash at the Beach 1998, Rodman had the most notable match of his brief wrestling career when he teamed again with Hogan against Diamond Dallas Page and Utah Jazz superstar and now-Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone.

A couple of months prior, the Bulls and Jazz faced off in the NBA Finals, and Rodman infamously missed a practice to appear on an episode of Nitro.

Rodman and the Bulls beat Malone and the Jazz to complete a championship three-peat, while Rodman and Hogan beat DDP and Malone as well.

Rodzilla's final WCW match was a loss to "Macho Man" Randy Savage at Road Wild 1999, but it wasn't his final bout in wrestling overall, as he competed several more times, most notably on Hulk Hogan's Celebrity Championship Wrestling reality show in 2008.

Rodman has had essentially no involvement in pro wrestling since then, but his hiatus will come to an end Saturday in the Windy City.

While Rodman spent just three seasons with the Bulls, he combined with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen to win three straight titles, making him an iconic figure in that town.

The AEW All Out pay-per-view is set for Sunday in Chicago, and Rodman figures to set quite a tone for the weekend on Collision.

