Buying or Selling Latest on John Cena, Shane McMahon and More WWE and AEW Rumors

It doesn't get much busier on the pro wrestling calendar than this.

For AEW, there's the hype around All Out, the follow-up to All In a week earlier from Wembley Stadium in London.

For WWE, it's all about the 2023 edition of Payback and the return of John Cena, who will be around for nearly two months starting around the event.

Cena isn't the only big name on the super-busy rumor mill either, with buzz about Shane McMahon and other notable topics around the sport.

Given the stunning pace of the mill right now, here's a breakdown of the must-know rumblings and whether fans should buy or sell on them.