Michael Jordan's Signed 'To Kill A Mockingbird' Book by Harper Lee to Be Auctioned

Logan Riely/Getty Images

Michael Jordan's personalized copy of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird is hitting the auction block with Moments In Time, according to TMZ Sports.

Lee mailed a number of autographed copies of the book to celebrities she was connected with, according to TMZ Sports, and Jordan was among the group to receive a copy.

Lee sent Jordan an autographed copy of the 35th anniversary edition of perhaps her most popular book in 1995 when he was still playing with the Chicago Bulls, and it reads, "To Michael Jordan—best wishes, Harper Lee."

Jordan kept the book in his library when he was married to Juanita Vanoy. When the two divorced in 2006, Vanoy received the book as part of their divorce settlement. She sold it to a private collector in 2021.

The book is worth $24,000, according to TMZ Sports.