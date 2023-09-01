NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid 'Trusts' Daryl Morey amid James Harden, 76ers Trade Buzz

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

While the relationship between perennial All-Star guard James Harden and Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is seemingly in a state of disrepair, reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is reportedly in a good place with the organization.

According to Paul Hudrick of LibertyBallers.com, a source said Embiid "trusts" Morey and managing partner Josh Harris, and "feels a loyalty to the organization for the way they supported him during the early trials of his career."

Last month, Harden had some pointed words for Morey at an Adidas event, per ESPN, saying: "Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden favored a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason, but with the two sides unable to reach a deal, the Sixers reportedly plan on bringing Harden to training camp and having him start the 2023-24 season with the team.

There was some expectation that Harden would opt out of the final year of his contract this offseason and sign elsewhere in free agency, but he instead opted in with the apparent understanding that he and the 76ers would work together to find a trade.

Harden spent parts of the past two seasons in Philly, and while he was acquired with the hope of getting over the second-round hump in the playoffs, the Sixers have remained unable to reach the Eastern Conference Finals or NBA Finals.

The 76ers are a perennial playoff team, having made it in six straight seasons, and Embiid's development into a superstar is a big reason why.

Since missing each of his first two NBA seasons due to injury, Embiid has been named an All-Star six times in seven seasons, he has won two consecutive scoring titles, and was named NBA MVP for the first time last season.

Regardless of what happens with Harden, Embiid is unquestionably the Sixers' centerpiece, and their success in 2023-24 will rest largely on his shoulders.

Embiid is signed through at least the 2025-26 season with a player option for 2026-27, and based on Hudrick's report, Embiid has no real interest in going elsewhere.