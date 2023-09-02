2023 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Ideal Scenarios, Selections for 12-Team League

2 of 4

Michael Owens/Getty Images

There was a time, not so long ago, when snapping up a running back with an early first-round pick was common practice. As the league continued to scoot away from every-down backs, however, ball-dominant receivers have become the "safer" early first-round target.



If you've landed the No. 1 pick in your draft, Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson is as safe a prospect as you can target. He's never missed time due to injury, he's always going to see a high volume of targets, and he consistently ranks among the league leaders in scrimmage yards.



Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase is a similar player, though he did miss time with a hip fracture in 2022. These two receivers, though, stand above the rest and should garner top consideration with the first and second selections.



Dual-threat running backs still hold value, though, which is why Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler should be in the early conversation. Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp is there too, if you believe he can bounce back from last year's hamstring issues.



Kupp, it should be noted, recently suffered a "setback," according to head coach Sean McVay.



The strategy in the early first round is to nab the best possible player, regardless of overall draft strategy. A lot of picks will be made before you're back on the clock, so it doesn't make sense to, say, target a receiver only because you're hoping to double up on the position in the first two rounds. A positional run could throw that strategy right out the window.

