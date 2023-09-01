FIBA World Cup 2023: Saturday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

0 of 3

AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim

Saturday marks the final day of competition at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup for 16 nations.

France, Finland, Japan and the Philippines were among the teams who fell down to the classification round after the group stage.

France will just try to finish the tournament on a strong note after it surprisingly did not advance to the second round. Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum and Co. own two straight wins and a third victory in a row will at least allow them to leave the tournament with an ounce of positivity.

A handful of Asian nations still have something to play for Saturday. The World Cup finishing order determines which Asian side qualifies for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Japan resides in the best position to qualify for the Olympics, but China is still in contention and needs a win over the Philippines to have a chance at Paris.