Report: Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. Fight Set with Rematch Clause Activated

Al Bello/Getty Images

Errol Spence Jr. wants another crack at Terence Crawford.

Ben Baby of ESPN.com reported that Spence Jr. has triggered his rematch clause against Crawford, ensuring that the July fight will have an encore.

The fight will likely take place at junior middleweight, per Baby. Other details about the fight are not currently known.

Crawford took the July bout in a ninth-round TKO, knocking Spence Jr down three times en route to the victory. It was Spence Jr's first loss as he now sports a 28-1 record with 22 knockouts, while Crawford remains undefeated at 40-0 with 31 knockouts.

Crawford's July victory made him the first male fighter to become undisputed champion in multiple weight classes. That fight took place in his preferred 147-pound zone, but a move up to junior middleweight would take place in Spence's preferred 154-pound division.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported that Spence had 30 days to trigger the rematch and that if so, the fight would take place later this year. Coppinger also suggested that Crawford may want to fight another fighter in the welterweight division, likely Jaron Ennis, before advancing to junior middleweight.

While the shift to junior middleweight could happen, the decision is up to Crawford as the winner of the July fight had discretion to choose the next weight class.