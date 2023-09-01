Jets' Aaron Rodgers: 'People Are Going to Be Pulling for Us to Fall Flat'

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers knows extra attention sometimes leads to haters.

"Obviously, there are a lot of expectations," the New York Jets quarterback said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. "A lot of people are going to be pulling for us to fall flat—the crows as [Robert] Saleh referred to them."

Perhaps no team in the entire NFL received the amount of attention the Jets did this offseason.

There will always be a spotlight on the organization because it plays in New York, but this offseason saw the team bring in Rodgers and star on HBO's Hard Knocks. The Jets were a quarterback away from being a legitimate contender last season, so the addition of a future Hall of Famer at the position only elevates those expectations.

Now New York has Rodgers, Dalvin Cook, Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams and no shortage of star power. It is Super Bowl or bust, and a quarterback who was already polarizing will be at the center of the title push.

That means there will surely be people cheering for the Jets to "fall flat" amid those expectations.

It will be Rodgers' job to make sure they are disappointed by the end of the season.