The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE Payback, AEW All Out 2023 Match Cards

The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE Payback, AEW All Out 2023 Match CardsSeptember 1, 2023
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@RingRustRadio)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
We have a huge weekend ahead of us as wrestling fans. Not only do we have WWE Payback and AEW Collision airing on Saturday night, but we also have the annual AEW All Out pay-per-view on Sunday.
With WWE only having six matches announced for its show, chances are good that it will be at or under the three-hour mark. When it comes to AEW, going over four or five hours for one of these events is to be expected.
As always, we have our panel of contributors here to answer questions and offer predictions.
Payback and All Out Cards
- Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (World Heavyweight Championship)
- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Women's World Championship)
- Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus (Cage match)
- LA Knight vs. The Miz
- Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory (United States Championship)
- Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest (Tag Team Championships)
- Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli
- Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin (TNT Championship)
- Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho (TBS Championship)
- Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley
- Adam Cole and MJF vs. Dark Order
- Samoa Joe vs. Shayne Taylor (ROH TV Championship)
- Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley (AEW International Championship)
Donald Wood
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
Is Raquel the right woman to take the title off Rhea?
From a physicality standpoint, Rodriguez is one of the most dominant female Superstars in WWE and would make a great SmackDown women's world champion at almost any other time in history.
Unfortunately for Rodriguez, Ripley is one of the most popular performers in wrestling and should remain at the top of the card until the company has a performer built up enough to take advantage of the moment. With more storyline and character development, Rodriguez could be that person, but not at Payback.
Samoa Joe vs. Shayne Taylor
Joe has had a long run as the TV champion. Do you think Shayne Taylor is the man to dethrone him?
For as much as Taylor has surpassed all expectations to become a very entertaining performer in the ring and on the mic, Samoa Joe is one of the best in the world at what he does.
Taylor will be made to look like a star against Samoa Joe, but the champion should successfully defend his belt and continue to carry AEW and ROH's weekly programming. We missed too much of Samoa Joe's career due to injuries, so he should remain on top as long as physically possible.
Picks: Rhea Ripley and Samoa Joe
Graham Matthews
Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory
Since Dominik Mysterio is not wrestling but will be at the show with Judgment Day, do you think he will get involved in his dad's match?
The Rey vs. Dom feud seems to be on the back burner for now, despite their recent interaction on NXT. It's more likely they resume their rivalry there heading into No Mercy as opposed to on the main roster, especially since it seems there's a longer-term story being told with Rey and Santos Escobar.
Dark Order vs. Adam Cole and MJF
Lay out a believable way The Dark Order could win the tag titles from Cole and MJF.
If Dark Order somehow wins the tag titles, it would be because of accidental dissension between Cole and MJF or because Roderick Strong and The Kingdom get involved, not because Dark Order won clean.
Dark Order is basically an afterthought at this point, so it would make more sense for Cole and MJF to hold onto their belts and defend against a slew of teams before finally losing them.
Picks: Rey Mysterio, Adam Cole and MJF
Erik Beaston
LA Knight vs. The Miz
LA Knight is red hot right now. Lay out how you would book this match so the crowd had the best response.
It is best if the match does not get too cute. This is not a championship match or a high-profile main event. Miz is a phenomenal entertainer. Working a match where he can get over on Knight for the majority, all while talking trash and taunting the crowd, before a comeback by the red-hot Megastar makes the most sense.
The beauty of the Knight push is how organic and simple it has been. There is no need to reinvent the wheel here.
Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley
Moxley rarely loses in AEW. Do you think he is leaving with a new belt?
Moxley rarely losing is becoming a thing. He's Superman, not selling injuries or the effects of major brawls, such as Sunday's Stadium Stampede. As much as it would mean to Cassidy and this title reign to beat a genuine top guy like Mox, this feels like yet another opportunity to put the established guy over and bolster his resume.
It devalues what beating Cassidy would have meant for a lesser-established competitor, but booking suggests the BCC leader is not losing.
Picks: LA Knight and Jon Moxley
Mr. Jeff J
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest
Do you think this match is where Finn Balor and Damian Priest's tension will finally come to a head? If one turns on the other, who will it be?
The tension will reach another level after this match. Whether one of Priest or Balor make a costly mistake, their animosity will cause them to temporarily split, which I think leads to Priest cashing in his MITB briefcase later on in the evening and winning the World Heavyweight Championship.
Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander
What role do you think Saraya and Toni Storm will play in this match?
I think they try to help Soho win the title, botch the underhanded tactics which backfire on Ruby, and Statlander picks up the win. This will further sow dissent within The Outcasts and possibly lead to their eventual breakup
Picks, Kris Statlander, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Chris Mueller
Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Do you think WWE will finally go all in on Shinsuke Nakamura and give him a world title win?
A big part of me wants to believe somebody in power in WWE sees what Nakamura brings to the table and will make the right decision by giving him at least one run with a world title, but I've gotten my hopes up before and been disappointed every time.
Nakamura deserves it, but I don't think he is walking out of Payback with a new belt around his waist. If he does, I will be the first one on my feet cheering his win.
Bullet Club Gold vs. FTR and Young Bucks
Bullet Club Gold just picked up a huge win at All In. Do you think that makes them more likely to win here, too?
Unfortunately, I see this as more likely being a case of 50-50 booking. FTR and Young Bucks are probably going to win this match by pinning one of the Gunns.
Juice Robinson and Jay White have been outstanding additions to the AEW roster, but they have not been booked as unbeatable stars. They can take this loss and rebound right away.
Picks: FTR and Young Bucks, Seth Rollins
Kevin Berge
Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus
What role do you see Zoey Stark playing in this match? What will she do?
Ideally, Stark would not get too involved, but it is likely she will play a heavy role in trying to help Stratus escape. Ultimately, her interference will probably backfire, costing Stratus when it matters most to allow Lynch to get her revenge.
Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
We all know Don Callis has something up his sleeve. What do you think he has planned?
Callis has promised that he has a Family, but at the moment, he only has one member that he supports fully. It's time for him to add another member to the group. There have not been strong enough hints to guarantee who it will be, but Lance Archer, Lee Moriarty, Scorpio Sky or Wardlow would make sense as potential talented men in need of a fresh opportunity.
Picks: Becky Lynch and Kenny Omega
Predictions
- Rollins (EB, JJ, GM, DW, CM, KB) vs. Nakamura
- Ripley (EB, JJ, GM, DW, CM, KB) vs. Rodriguez
- Lynch (EB, JJ, GM, DW, CM, KB) vs. Stratus
- Knight (EB, JJ, GM, DW, CM, KB) vs. The Miz
- Mysterio (DW, GM, KB) vs. Theory (EB, JJ, CM)
- Owens and Zayn (EB, JJ, GM, DW, CM, KB) vs. Balor and Priest
- Omega (EB, JJ, GM, KB) vs. Takeshita (CM, DW)
- Kingston and Shibata (EB, JJ, DW, CM, KB) vs. Yuta and Castagnoli (GM)
- Luchasaurus (JJ, GM, DW, CM, KB) vs. Allin (EB)
- Statlander (EB, JJ, GM, DW, CM, KB) vs. Soho
- Miro (EB, JJ, GM, DW, CM, KB) vs. Hobbs
- Cassidy (KB) vs. Moxley (EB, JJ, GM, DW, CM)
- Cole and MJF (EB, JJ, GM, CM, KB) vs. Dark Order (DW)
- Samoa Joe (EB, JJ, GM, DW, CM, KB) vs. Taylor
- Bullet Club Gold (EB, JJ, GM, KB) vs. FTR and Bucks (DW, CM)
