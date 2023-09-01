The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE Payback, AEW All Out 2023 Match Cards

2 of 8

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Is Raquel the right woman to take the title off Rhea?

From a physicality standpoint, Rodriguez is one of the most dominant female Superstars in WWE and would make a great SmackDown women's world champion at almost any other time in history.

Unfortunately for Rodriguez, Ripley is one of the most popular performers in wrestling and should remain at the top of the card until the company has a performer built up enough to take advantage of the moment. With more storyline and character development, Rodriguez could be that person, but not at Payback.

Samoa Joe vs. Shayne Taylor

Joe has had a long run as the TV champion. Do you think Shayne Taylor is the man to dethrone him?

For as much as Taylor has surpassed all expectations to become a very entertaining performer in the ring and on the mic, Samoa Joe is one of the best in the world at what he does.

Taylor will be made to look like a star against Samoa Joe, but the champion should successfully defend his belt and continue to carry AEW and ROH's weekly programming. We missed too much of Samoa Joe's career due to injuries, so he should remain on top as long as physically possible.

Picks: Rhea Ripley and Samoa Joe