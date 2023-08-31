Rams' Cooper Kupp Suffers Setback with Hamstring Injury; WR Considered 'Day-to-Day'

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams received some tough news in regards to wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Head coach Sean McVay revealed Thursday, per Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, that Kupp had suffered a "setback" that was categorized as a "muscle strain".

McVay noted that Kupp is considered "day-to-day" and that "we're obviously a much better team when he's out here."

"There's a difference between return to play and return to performance," said McVay, per Stephania Ball of ESPN.com. "We want return to performance for Cooper Kupp."

This comes after Kupp was rumored to be on track to play in the team's Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Kupp suffered a hamstring injury at the beginning of training camp that sidelined him for much of the preparation period and is coming off of a season-ending ankle injury in 2022.

To say that the Rams are a better team with Kupp in the fold is a massive understatement. The receiver has amassed more than 6,000 yards and has 46 touchdowns across his six-season career. His 2021 season was sensational as he hauled in 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns and helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory.

His production dipped to 812 yards and six touchdowns in 2022, but that comes in eight fewer games and in a Rams offense that was much less potent, ranking last in the league in total offense. This is expected to change in 2023 with a healthy Kupp and a healthy Matthew Stafford, who also missed eight games and reportedly looks "healthier than ever."

The designation as day-to-day does not knock out the possibility of Kupp returning to the lineup for Week 1. If he does wind up missing time, it would be a major blow to the Rams' passing attack.