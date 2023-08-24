Fantasy Alert: Rams' Cooper Kupp On Track to Play in Week 1 Amid Hamstring Injury

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It appears Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be ready for Week 1.

Kupp said he's "on track" for the Rams' season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Kupp suffered a hamstring injury in practice three weeks ago and returned to the field for the first time Wednesday. He was a full participant in the team's joint practices with the Denver Broncos and drew praise from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

"I thought Coop looked great," Stafford said, per Stu Jackson of TheRams.com. "Just happy to see him running around, smiling, having fun playing ball again."

Kupp is among the game's top receivers when healthy. He put up a league-leading 145 catches, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021 and helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI victory. His 2022 season ended in Week 10 after he suffered an ankle injury but he had 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns to that point.

He, alongside Stafford, could provide a huge boost for the Rams after missing significant time last season. Stafford reportedly looks "healthier than he's been in years" and Kupp's return to practice at full speed shows that the hamstring issue was more of a setback than a true problem.

The Rams offense can be lethal when it is running on all cylinders but really struggles when missing key pieces, as evidenced by a NFL-worst ranking in 2022. Having a healthy Kupp in the fold will be crucial for the team as it looks to return to the playoffs after going 5-12 last season.