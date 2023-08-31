Patriots Rumors: QB Matt Corral Claimed Off Waivers; 2022 Panthers 3rd-Round Pick

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Matt Corral is off to the AFC East.

The New England Patriots have claimed the quarterback off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Corral fills the roster spot left open by wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder ailment and will miss the first four weeks of the 2023 campaign.

The addition of Corral gives the Patriots another backup option for starter Mac Jones.

New England waived both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham earlier this week in what was a shock move that left Jones as the only quarterback on the roster. However, both signal-callers cleared waivers and were signed to the practice squad.

Mike Giardi of Boston Sports Journal reported Wednesday that New England's "preference" was to bring in a veteran to back up Jones. Considering the franchise claimed Corral, it's unclear if it is still targeting a veteran.

The Panthers selected Corral in the third round of the 2022 draft out of Ole Miss, though he didn't appear in a single regular season game for Carolina last season due to a Lisfranc injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Entering the 2023 campaign, Corral was behind 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and veteran Andy Dalton on the depth chart. He didn't have the best preseason, either, completing 28 of 47 passes for 249 yards and one interception in three games.

The Panthers cut Corral earlier this week, though general manager Scott Fitterer expressed interest in signing the second-year signal-caller back to the practice squad while speaking with reporters about the decision to waive him.

"It was a tough decision," he said. "I like Matt as a person. Any time you have a guy that you take and bring in and you're developing and you see progress—it's tough."

Corral now gets a fresh start in New England and the opportunity to work alongside Jones and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

The Patriots open the 2023 campaign on Sept. 10 against the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.