Champions League Draw 2023-24: Schedule of Dates for Group-Stage Fixtures

The UEFA Champions League draw largely fell in Manchester City's favor as the English giant faces a manageable path to the knockout stages in pursuit of a second straight European triumph.

Following Thursday's group-stage draw, City is joined by RB Leipzig, Crvena zvezda and BSC Young Boys in Group G. Star center-back Joško Gvardiol wiill get to face his old club on two occasions, having left RB Leipzig earlier this month.

Group F might generate the most excitement of the eight. Paris Saint-Germain is likely to come in first place, but you can see any one of Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan or Newcastle United punching a ticket to the round of 16.

2023-24 Champions League Groups

Group A

Bayern Munich

Manchester United

FC Copenhagen

Galatasaray



Group B

Sevilla

Arsenal

PSV

Lens

Group C

Napoli

Real Madrid

Braga

Union Berlin

Group D

Benfica

Inter Milan

Red Bull Salzburg

Real Sociedad

Group E

Feyenoord

Atlético Madrid

Lazio

Celtic

Group F

Paris Saint-Germain

Borussia Dortmund

AC Milan

Newcastle United

Group G

Manchester City

RB Leipzig

Crvena zvezda

BSC Young Boys



Group H

Barcelona

Porto

Shakhtar Donetsk

Royal Antwerp



2023-24 Champions League Schedule

Group Stage

Matchday 1: Sept. 19/20, 2023

Matchday 2: Oct. 3/4, 2023

Matchday 3: Oct. 24/25, 2023

Matchday 4: Nov. 7/8, 2023

Matchday 5: Nov. 28/29, 2023

Matchday 6: Dec. 12/13, 2023

Knockout Stages

Round of 16: Feb. 13/14/20/21, 2024 and March 5/6/12/13, 2024

Quarterfinals: April 9/10 and 16/17, 2024

Semifinals: April 30/May 1, 2024 and May 7/8, 2024

Final: June 1, 2024

All of the usual suspects hover near the top of DraftKings Sportsbook's betting odds for the Champions League. Manchester City (+200) is the favorite followed by Bayern Munich (+500) and Real Madrid (+800).

Manchester City is the only club in the Premier League to open the new season with three straight wins. Its most recent victory, which came thanks to an 88th-minute goal by Rodri, has some wondering whether the title race is basically over already, such is the aura of inevitability that follows Pep Guardiola's squad.

But winning the Premier League alone may not be enough to qualify this campaign as a success if City fail to defend its European crown.

The same broadly applies to Bayern Munich, for which claiming the Bundesliga is all but rote after enjoying an 11th straight title in 2022-23. The club desperately covets a seventh European Cup, and the pressure might begin to build on manager Thomas Tuchel if he and his players struggle out of the gate in the group stage.

The Bavarians executed one of the biggest transfers of the summer when they signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, giving them the pure goalscorer they lacked after Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona last year.

Kane already has three goals and an assist through two Bundelisga fixtures, and his presence is bound to pay big dividends in the Champions League.

For quite a few neutrals, Bayern Munich won't be the Bundesliga club that commands the most attention in the Champions League, however.

In 2019, Union Berlin earned promotion to Germany's top division for the first time ever. Now, it will be going toe to toe with the European elite. Union's rise is almost too storybook to believe.

To that end, supporters will relish the forthcoming matchups with Real Madrid, the most decorated club in Europe, and reigning Serie A champion Napoli. The fact that Union Berlin is a long shot to make any sort of deep run will be irrelevant.

