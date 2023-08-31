Champions League Draw 2023-24: Schedule of Dates for Group-Stage Fixtures

Champions League Draw 2023-24: Schedule of Dates for Group-Stage FixturesAugust 31, 2023
The UEFA Champions League draw largely fell in Manchester City's favor as the English giant faces a manageable path to the knockout stages in pursuit of a second straight European triumph.
Following Thursday's group-stage draw, City is joined by RB Leipzig, Crvena zvezda and BSC Young Boys in Group G. Star center-back Joško Gvardiol wiill get to face his old club on two occasions, having left RB Leipzig earlier this month.
Group F might generate the most excitement of the eight. Paris Saint-Germain is likely to come in first place, but you can see any one of Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan or Newcastle United punching a ticket to the round of 16.
2023-24 Champions League Groups
Group A
- Bayern Munich
- Manchester United
- FC Copenhagen
- Galatasaray
Group B
- Sevilla
- Arsenal
- PSV
- Lens
Group C
- Napoli
- Real Madrid
- Braga
- Union Berlin
Group D
- Benfica
- Inter Milan
- Red Bull Salzburg
- Real Sociedad
Group E
- Feyenoord
- Atlético Madrid
- Lazio
- Celtic
Group F
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Borussia Dortmund
- AC Milan
- Newcastle United
Group G
- Manchester City
- RB Leipzig
- Crvena zvezda
- BSC Young Boys
Group H
- Barcelona
- Porto
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Royal Antwerp
2023-24 Champions League Schedule
Group Stage
- Matchday 1: Sept. 19/20, 2023
- Matchday 2: Oct. 3/4, 2023
- Matchday 3: Oct. 24/25, 2023
- Matchday 4: Nov. 7/8, 2023
- Matchday 5: Nov. 28/29, 2023
- Matchday 6: Dec. 12/13, 2023
Knockout Stages
- Round of 16: Feb. 13/14/20/21, 2024 and March 5/6/12/13, 2024
- Quarterfinals: April 9/10 and 16/17, 2024
- Semifinals: April 30/May 1, 2024 and May 7/8, 2024
- Final: June 1, 2024
All of the usual suspects hover near the top of DraftKings Sportsbook's betting odds for the Champions League. Manchester City (+200) is the favorite followed by Bayern Munich (+500) and Real Madrid (+800).
Manchester City is the only club in the Premier League to open the new season with three straight wins. Its most recent victory, which came thanks to an 88th-minute goal by Rodri, has some wondering whether the title race is basically over already, such is the aura of inevitability that follows Pep Guardiola's squad.
NBC Sports Soccer @NBCSportsSoccer
MANCHESTER CITY ANSWER RIGHT BACK!
But winning the Premier League alone may not be enough to qualify this campaign as a success if City fail to defend its European crown.
The same broadly applies to Bayern Munich, for which claiming the Bundesliga is all but rote after enjoying an 11th straight title in 2022-23. The club desperately covets a seventh European Cup, and the pressure might begin to build on manager Thomas Tuchel if he and his players struggle out of the gate in the group stage.
The Bavarians executed one of the biggest transfers of the summer when they signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, giving them the pure goalscorer they lacked after Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona last year.
Kane already has three goals and an assist through two Bundelisga fixtures, and his presence is bound to pay big dividends in the Champions League.
For quite a few neutrals, Bayern Munich won't be the Bundesliga club that commands the most attention in the Champions League, however.
In 2019, Union Berlin earned promotion to Germany's top division for the first time ever. Now, it will be going toe to toe with the European elite. Union's rise is almost too storybook to believe.
To that end, supporters will relish the forthcoming matchups with Real Madrid, the most decorated club in Europe, and reigning Serie A champion Napoli. The fact that Union Berlin is a long shot to make any sort of deep run will be irrelevant.
