Mavs' Mark Cuban: Kyrie Irving Is 'Super Smart,' 'Knows' This is Luka Dončić's Team

Dallas Mavericks team governor Mark Cuban is confident Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić will continue to coexist in their first full NBA season together.

On The Pat Bev Podcast, Cuban said Irving has been a model professional since joining the team ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. He added the eight-time All-Star is aware of what playing in Dallas represents in terms of silencing his skeptics.

"This is his game right here because if he gets bounced again, can you be a Hall of Famer when you've bounce to five teams even though you've got Hall of Fame talent?" Cuban said. "... Kyrie is a super smart guy, and he knows this is Luka's team. There's no if ands, or buts about it. It is Luka's team."

Irving is well acquainted with playing alongside superstar teammates. He has shared locker rooms with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kevin Love.

The early returns from the Luka/Kyrie tandem were encouraging, too.

Irving averaged 27 points and six assists per game over 20 appearances, and Dallas had a 119.2 offensive rating with he and Dončić on the floor together, per NBA.com. As a frame of reference, the Sacramento Kings owned the highest offensive rating in the league at 118.6.

Now, it's fair to question the Mavericks' defensive ceiling with Irving and Dončić together. Opposing teams might torch Dallas from the perimeter and off drives to the basket.

Bigger picture, the Mavs might not have a championship-caliber supporting cast, either. The front office did well to strengthen the roster with limited resources available, but this is a roster where Grant Williams or Tim Hardaway Jr. might be the third-best player.

Even if Irving and Dončić are everything Dallas hoped for, it might not be enough for the franchise to achieve its full ambitions.