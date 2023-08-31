USWNT Star Julie Ertz Announces Retirement: 'It's Time to Hang Up the Boots'

Richard Callis/ISI Photos/Getty Images

As Megan Rapinoe prepares for the final games of her career, fellow United States women's national team legend Julie Ertz is going to join her in retirement.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ertz said "it's time to hang up the boots" and thanked teammates, coaches, family and friends over the years for helping her to live out her dream.

Thursday's official announcement from Ertz doesn't come as a surprise. She told ESPN's Alexis Nunes after Team USA's loss to Sweden in the World Cup "this is my last time in this crest."

It wasn't even clear if Ertz would be able to take part in the 2023 World Cup. She stepped away from the team after the Tokyo Olympics and gave birth to her first child, a son, with Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz in August 2022.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski addressed Ertz's status in February when she wasn't on the roster for the SheBelieves Cup.

"Another person that hasn't been in camp for a while is Julie Ertz," he said. "We see that she hasn't committed to any team in the [NWSL] so far. Time is running out for her and she's someone that we're probably not going to be able to count on in the World Cup."

The team announced in March Ertz would be back to play in friendlies against Ireland. She played in all four World Cup matches for the U.S. team. It was her third consecutive World Cup after making her debut with the senior team in 2013.

Ertz finished her national team career with 20 goals in 122 appearances. She won two World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019; an Olympic bronze medal at the Tokyo Games; and two CONCACAF Women's Championship titles in 2014 and 2018.

In addition to her career with the U.S. team, Ertz played nine seasons in the National Women's Soccer League. She spent the first eight years with the Chicago Red Stars before signing with Angel City FC as a free agent in April.

Ertz was named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year in 2017 and 2019. She's one of 10 women's players in history to win the award multiple times.