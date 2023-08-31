Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Called Blazers Star Amid Heat Buzz

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Amid rumors the Miami Heat are Damian Lillard's preferred destination if he gets traded, Jayson Tatum is doing what he can to get the seven-time All-Star interested in playing for the Boston Celtics.

Appearing on the Sports by Northwest podcast with Bill Oram, Andscape's Marc J. Spears said Tatum has called Lillard in an attempt to pitch him on the Celtics.

