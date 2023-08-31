Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Called Blazers Star Amid Heat Buzz

Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Called Blazers Star Amid Heat BuzzAugust 31, 2023
Amid rumors the Miami Heat are Damian Lillard's preferred destination if he gets traded, Jayson Tatum is doing what he can to get the seven-time All-Star interested in playing for the Boston Celtics.
Appearing on the Sports by Northwest podcast with Bill Oram, Andscape's Marc J. Spears said Tatum has called Lillard in an attempt to pitch him on the Celtics.
"I know that Boston…I know Jason Tatum's called [Damian Lillard]. Tried to get in [Dame's] ear. But his focus is definitely on Miami." - <a href="https://twitter.com/MarcJSpears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarcJSpears</a> via <a href="https://twitter.com/Oregonian?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Oregonian</a><br><br>Link: <a href="https://t.co/80NMhu2aB8">https://t.co/80NMhu2aB8</a> <a href="https://t.co/XqjKTu5OiJ">pic.twitter.com/XqjKTu5OiJ</a>
