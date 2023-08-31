X

NBA

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Called Blazers Star Amid Heat Buzz

    Adam WellsAugust 31, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 17: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game on March 17, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

    Amid rumors the Miami Heat are Damian Lillard's preferred destination if he gets traded, Jayson Tatum is doing what he can to get the seven-time All-Star interested in playing for the Boston Celtics.

    Appearing on the Sports by Northwest podcast with Bill Oram, Andscape's Marc J. Spears said Tatum has called Lillard in an attempt to pitch him on the Celtics.

    Dru @dru_star

    "I know that Boston…I know Jason Tatum's called [Damian Lillard]. Tried to get in [Dame's] ear. But his focus is definitely on Miami." - <a href="https://twitter.com/MarcJSpears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarcJSpears</a> via <a href="https://twitter.com/Oregonian?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Oregonian</a><br><br>Link: <a href="https://t.co/80NMhu2aB8">https://t.co/80NMhu2aB8</a> <a href="https://t.co/XqjKTu5OiJ">pic.twitter.com/XqjKTu5OiJ</a>

