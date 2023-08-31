Fantasy Alert: Chiefs GM Expects 'Big Jump' for Skyy Moore, Talks Justyn Ross Role

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If Skyy Moore wasn't already on your fantasy radar as a breakout option this season, he should be now.

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters on Wednesday that Moore would be an every-down starter, while Justyn Ross and Rashee Rice are expected to play in specific packages:

Moore has earned plenty of buzz among fantasy pundits this summer:

Somebody is going to replace the production from the departed JuJu Smith-Schuster (78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns last year), and Moore appears to be the frontrunner in that regard. That gives him legitimate flex potential with the best-case scenario being WR2 numbers in Kansas City's explosive offense.

Ross and Rice remain deep, deep sleepers, with players like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and even Justin Watson potentially earning bigger roles early in the season. Still, both are worth monitoring.