    Fantasy Alert: Chiefs GM Expects 'Big Jump' for Skyy Moore, Talks Justyn Ross Role

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 31, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - MAY 24: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) catches a pass during OTA's on May 24, 2023 at the Chief's Training Facility in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    If Skyy Moore wasn't already on your fantasy radar as a breakout option this season, he should be now.

    Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters on Wednesday that Moore would be an every-down starter, while Justyn Ross and Rashee Rice are expected to play in specific packages:

    Jesse Newell @jessenewell

    Chiefs GM Brett Veach said today Rashee Rice/Justyn Ross would start out as "package" players. The hope is they produce enough to graduate &amp; become every-down WRs later in season. Right now, Skyy Moore is one of those every-down guys. Veach expects a "big jump" from Skyy this yr.

    Moore has earned plenty of buzz among fantasy pundits this summer:

    Rotoworld Football @rotoworld_fb

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/MatthewBerryTMR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MatthewBerryTMR</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/croucherJD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CroucherJD</a> explain why Skyy Moore is the WR you should target on Kansas City. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/jt7XuTdf8U">pic.twitter.com/jt7XuTdf8U</a>

    Zachary Krueger @ZK_FFB

    Skyy Moore, the Chiefs projected starting slot receiver, has:<br><br>* Started both preseason games with the first-team offense<br><br>* Lined up in the slot on 16-of-25 snaps<br><br>Among active QBs since 2021, Mahomes leads all in slot targets to his WRs (309, 9.1 per game) per <a href="https://twitter.com/PFF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PFF</a>.

    Somebody is going to replace the production from the departed JuJu Smith-Schuster (78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns last year), and Moore appears to be the frontrunner in that regard. That gives him legitimate flex potential with the best-case scenario being WR2 numbers in Kansas City's explosive offense.

    Ross and Rice remain deep, deep sleepers, with players like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and even Justin Watson potentially earning bigger roles early in the season. Still, both are worth monitoring.

