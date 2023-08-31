Fantasy Alert: Chiefs GM Expects 'Big Jump' for Skyy Moore, Talks Justyn Ross Role

Fantasy Alert: Chiefs GM Expects 'Big Jump' for Skyy Moore, Talks Justyn Ross RoleAugust 31, 2023
If Skyy Moore wasn't already on your fantasy radar as a breakout option this season, he should be now.
Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters on Wednesday that Moore would be an every-down starter, while Justyn Ross and Rashee Rice are expected to play in specific packages:
Chiefs GM Brett Veach said today Rashee Rice/Justyn Ross would start out as "package" players. The hope is they produce enough to graduate & become every-down WRs later in season. Right now, Skyy Moore is one of those every-down guys. Veach expects a "big jump" from Skyy this yr.
Moore has earned plenty of buzz among fantasy pundits this summer:
Skyy Moore, the Chiefs projected starting slot receiver, has:<br><br>* Started both preseason games with the first-team offense<br><br>* Lined up in the slot on 16-of-25 snaps<br><br>Among active QBs since 2021, Mahomes leads all in slot targets to his WRs (309, 9.1 per game) per <a href="https://twitter.com/PFF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PFF</a>.
Somebody is going to replace the production from the departed JuJu Smith-Schuster (78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns last year), and Moore appears to be the frontrunner in that regard. That gives him legitimate flex potential with the best-case scenario being WR2 numbers in Kansas City's explosive offense.
Ross and Rice remain deep, deep sleepers, with players like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and even Justin Watson potentially earning bigger roles early in the season. Still, both are worth monitoring.