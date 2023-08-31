Projecting Jalen Brunson, Knicks Stars' Ceilings and Floors for 2023-24 NBA Season

1 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Ceiling

Barrett's numbers in 2022-23 bore a striking similarity to his 2021-22 stats. To some, that might mean the No. 3 pick of the 2019 draft has plateaued. However, he only turned 23 this summer. To think he's incapable of future growth is preposterous.



It would really help if he could breathe life back into his outside shot, but considering he hit 40.1 percent from range on decent volume in 2020-21, why can't that happen? If defenses have to really respect him from range, that would open things up for more of his bully-ball drives to the basket and perhaps open more windows he can probe as a passer.



Floor



If he can't snap out of a two-year funk with his three-ball—a slide that has tanked his percentage from 40.1 to 31—he could really make life more difficult on himself and his teammates by squeezing the spacing. And if his bouts of tunnel vision worsen, he could wind up consistently driving into crowded spaces and torpedo his effectiveness.



His statistical volume seems stable enough, but if he misfires on a few more jumpers, earns less trips to the foul line and turns the ball over at a higher clip, the Knicks could be in trouble. A ton of potential star-trade packages prominently feature Barrett. If hope dims of him ever becoming a centerpiece, he won't have the pull to anchor those blockbuster moves.

