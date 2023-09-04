Konosuke Takeshita Upsets Kenny Omega at AEW All Out 2023 After Win at All in London

Emma McIntyre

Don Callis charge Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kenny Omega in a grudge match at AEW All Out on Sunday.

Takeshita ended up with the win after hitting Omega with a running knee to finish a 22-minute match.

Both men frequently took to the air to try to get the best of one another:

But Takeshita got the best of Omega in the end.

Just one week earlier at All In at Wembley Stadium in London, Omega teamed with Golden Elite teammates "Hangman" Adam Page and Kota Ibushi to face Takeshita, Jay White and Juice Robinson in a six-man tag team match.

Amid the hectic chaos of the match, Takeshita scored the upset win for his team by catching Omega in a roll-up for the pinfall.

Omega and Takeshita were at the center of the six-man tag at All In due to the fact that Takeshita turned heel and cost Omega and The Elite their match in the main event of Double or Nothing in May.

Shortly before that, Callis turned on Omega, dissolving their longtime friendship and partnership. Omega had to try to put it behind him quickly in order to focus on the Anarchy in the Arena match between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club at Double or Nothing.

Takeshita aligned himself with Callis and screwed over Omega, allowing Blackpool Combat Club to score the victory.

In the weeks that followed, Omega tried on numerous occasions to get revenge on Takeshita, although Callis' conniving ways made it difficult.

Shortly before All In, Callis enlisted Bullet Club Gold to help Takeshita launch a brutal attack on Omega, prompting Page and Ibushi to step up and agree to fight alongside their friend in London.

Based on the fluky way Takeshita won at All In, a singles match between him and Omega was quickly made official for All Out in an effort to secure a more decisive result.

A lot of obstacles stood in between Omega and a win, including Callis, and that allowed Takeshita to score the biggest victory of his career at All Out.

