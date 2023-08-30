Luka Dončić, Mavericks to Play 2023 NBA Preseason Game vs. Real Madrid on October 10

YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are set for a special preseason game this year that will feature an international flare.

The team announced on Wednesday that it will face Real Madrid at the Wizink Center in Madrid, Spain on Oct. 10:

The game will be extra special for Mavs star point guard Luka Dončić, who starred for Real Madrid from 2015 to 2018 before making the jump to the NBA. He had originally signed with Real Madrid as a 13-year-old in 2012, and he immediately stood out on the under-16 and under-18 squads.

Upon joining the senior team, it didn't take long for Dončić to make an impact. He was named EuroLeague Rising Star in 2016 and 2017, and he earned EuroLeague MVP honors in 2018 on his way to leading Real Madrid to a EuroLeague Championship that year.

While Dončić has yet to achieve that same success with the Mavs, the 24-year-old is one of the brightest young players in the NBA. He's a four-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA first-team selection.

The Mavs are coming off a disappointing 38-44 finish to last season, so Dončić and company will surely be aiming for a better showing in 2023-24.