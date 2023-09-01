Updated 2023 WWE Payback Card and Predictions for Match Order

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Revenge will be the name of the game Saturday when many of WWE's top Superstars mix it up at the Payback premium live event.

While big names like undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are not scheduled for matches, plenty of talented performers will get the chance to show what they can do under the PLE spotlight.

Every bout on the card is a result of a heated rivalry, and some of the biggest prizes in WWE will be on the line in multiple matches, including the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and WWE Women's World Championship.

Here is a complete look at the Payback card, including the projected match order and analysis on the top contests to watch.

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

When: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Peacock

WWE Payback 2023 Match Card and Projected Order

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Steel City Street Fight: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor)

United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory

Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

LA Knight vs. The Miz

WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Top Payback Matches to Watch

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

In the likely main event of Payback, Seth Rollins will put the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against a rejuvenated Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura surprisingly turned heel on Rollins several weeks ago, and ever since that pivotal moment, The King of Strong Style has shown a renewed aggressive and violent side that had been missing for quite some time.

Adding to the intrigue surrounding the match is the fact that Nakamura has made it clear he intends to target Rollins' back, which Seth admitted is compromised due to some fractures he has been dealing with in recent years.

Assuming the hard-hitting version of Nakamura shows up to Payback, he and Rollins figure to put on a spectacular bout capable of capturing match of the night honors.

It also seems that Damian Priest could be a legitimate threat to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to close out the night based on the constant mentions of Rollins being at less than 100 percent.

Rollins figures to retain, but if Nakamura takes the fight to him and pushes him to his limits, don't be shocked if Priest is waiting in the wings.

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

For the first time since Night of Champions in May, Rhea Ripley will put her WWE Women's World Championship on the line at a premium live event Saturday.

Ripley has been a dominant force since beating Charlotte Flair for the title at WrestleMania 39, but her matches have been few and far between to keep her special, and most of them have occurred on Raw.

Since her last title defense, Ripley has been feuding with Raquel Rodriguez due to the fact that Rhea put both her and tag team partner Liv Morgan on the shelf with injuries.

Raquel recently revealed that she was finally medically cleared to compete, making her title match against Ripley official for Payback.

Ripley and Rodriguez are real-life friends, plus they showed great in-ring chemistry previously in NXT, so all the pieces are in place for a spectacular match.

Given that Raquel is one of the few women in WWE who can match Rhea in terms of strength, she should come off as a legitimate threat to take down The Nightmare.

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day

After being the target of The Judgment Day's ruthless attacks for close to two months, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will finally have a chance at retribution Saturday at Payback.

Owens and Zayn are putting the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships they won at WrestleMania on the line against Damian Priest and Finn Balor, who have struggled to get along ever since Money in the Bank.

Balor has accused Priest of costing him the world title and worrying more about his status as Mr. Money in the Bank, whereas Priest has taken issue with Balor being distracted from The Judgment Day's goals by his friendship with JD McDonagh.

Ripley was fed up with the in-fighting on Raw this week and insisted that there will be changes within The Judgment Day if everyone doesn't leave Payback with a title in tow.

Given the lack of synergy between Priest and Balor lately, it seems likely that Owens and Zayn will take advantage and retain the titles.

The match itself should be highly entertaining due to the Steel City Street Fight stipulation, and what transpires between Priest and Balor will make for a compelling story worth following as well.

