NHL 24 Drops Official Gameplay Trailer for New Video Game with Cale Makar on Cover

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

EA Sports is gearing up for the launch of its NHL 24 video game, and after it announced Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar as the cover athlete for this year's iteration of the game, the official gameplay trailer has finally dropped.

The trailer takes a deep dive into some of the new aspects of the game, including cross-play, a sustained pressure system, goalie fatigue, vision passing system, human goalie controls and instinct system.

The biggest change to this year's game is the exhaust engine, which was implemented to emulate real NHL shifts.

NHL 24 promises to be one of the better versions of the series, and the game is available now for preorder on Playstation and Xbox prior to its official release on Oct. 6 just before the start of the 2023-24 NHL regular season.