Terry Francona Steps Down as Guardians Manager, Says He Isn't Officially Retiring

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Terry Francona's 11-year run as manager of the Cleveland Guardians has come to an end.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Francona said he's stepping down and doesn't see himself managing again, but he didn't use the word "retire" as part of his message.

There has been talk of Francona's future beyond the 2023 season for several weeks. He strongly hinted at retirement while speaking to reporters before an Aug. 22 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers:

"I've talked about a fairness to the organization, a fairness to the players and then some of it to me. This job is really hard. Not that it's a bad job, it's a great job, but it's hard and the older you get or the more beat up you get and sometimes it's both. It just kind of beats on you, kind of wears on you. And I think so much of this organization, I don't ever, ever want to do this for the wrong reasons."

In response to those comments, Cleveland president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti told MLB.com's Mandy Bell he wasn't surprised by what Francona said because of how frequently they talk about where the 64-year-old's mind is at.

Antonetti also said the team didn't have specific plans in place for whenever Francona decided to walk away because its preference is "that we wanted Tito [to] manage here and manage here as long as he's able to and it doesn't conflict with his overall well-being and happiness."

It was all but officially confirmed Francona would be leaving at the end of the season when the Guardians honored him before and after their final home game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 27.

Francona has dealt with a series of health issues in recent years that have impacted his availability. He managed only 12 games during the 60-game 2020 season that was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tito revealed in October 2020 he had three surgeries in four days at one point during the season. His initial procedure was for a gastrointestinal issue, but he had to undergo more surgeries after developing blood clots.

In July 2021, the Guardians announced Francona was stepping away for the rest of the season as he was struggling to recover from a staph infection that required surgery before the season began.

Francona managed the entire 2022 season and led the Guardians to a surprise playoff appearance with a 92-70 record. They won the AL Central and defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card Round before losing to the New York Yankees in five games in the ALDS.

Going into the 2023 season, Francona was the longest-tenured manager in MLB. He was hired by the Guardians in October 2012 and immediately turned their fortunes around.

Cleveland made the playoffs six times and won the AL Central four times in 11 years with Francona at the helm. He was named AL Manager of the Year in 2013, 2016 and 2022. Tony La Russa, Dusty Baker and Bobby Cox are the only other managers in MLB history to win the AL or NL award at least three times in the same league.

Francona has 23 total years of managerial experience with three different teams. He previously worked for the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox before moving to Cleveland.

The Red Sox won two World Series titles under Francona, including their memorable 2004 playoff run that saw them become the first team in MLB history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit to defeat the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

Cleveland made the World Series in 2016 under Francona and held a 3-1 series lead over the Chicago Cubs before losing the final three games.