Ben Simmons Says He'll 'Always Have Love' for 76ers, Would Be His Ideal Trade Spot

AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons had an ugly departure from the Philadelphia 76ers a year-and-a-half ago, but that hasn't hurt his fondness for the city and the team.

During an interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Simmons revealed that he'd be willing to return to the Sixers at some point down the line.

"I'll always have love for Philly," Simmons said. "People always ask me like, 'If you were to get traded again where you want it to be?' I always say, 'Just Philly. Philly is a second home to me.' And in time, you learn and grow as people."

Simmons was traded to Brooklyn in Feb. 2022 as part of a five-player deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia. However, his exit from the Sixers was far from smooth.

Following a lackluster showing for Philadelphia during the 2021 playoffs that resulted in a tidal wave of criticism, Simmons demanded to be traded from the team and held out during training camp. He subsequently took time away from the Sixers in order to address his mental health, and he didn't suit up for the team during the regular season before being sent to the Nets. Upon being acquired by Brooklyn, he sat out the rest of the 2021-22 campaign while nursing a back injury.

Simmons acknowledged that his departure from the Sixers could've gone better, but he doesn't have any ill will for the franchise.

"I don't really have anything bad to say about Philly," he said. "It was a crazy situation at the end, but it is what it is."

In his return to the court last season, Simmons was far from the three-time All-Star player who dazzled the league with his playmaking and defensive skills. He appeared in 42 games and averaged career lows of 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

It remains to be seen how the 27-year-old will bounce back from such a disappointing showing, but he remains a key part of a Nets team looking to make another run to the playoffs this season.