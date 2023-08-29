MLB Rumors: White Sox Likely to Make Internal Hire for Next President of Baseball Ops

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

One week after firing executive vice president Kenny Williams and general manager Rick Hahn, the Chicago White Sox are likely to look from within the organization to find their next head of baseball operations.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, people within MLB expect the White Sox to promote a head of baseball operations from within.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.