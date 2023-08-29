X

MLB

    MLB Rumors: White Sox Likely to Make Internal Hire for Next President of Baseball Ops

    Adam WellsAugust 29, 2023

    CHICAGO - OCTOBER 28: Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf of the Chicago White Sox is at the victory parade on October 28, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago White Sox swept the Houston Astros and won the 2005 World Series. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    One week after firing executive vice president Kenny Williams and general manager Rick Hahn, the Chicago White Sox are likely to look from within the organization to find their next head of baseball operations.

    Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, people within MLB expect the White Sox to promote a head of baseball operations from within.

