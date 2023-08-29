49ers' Nick Bosa Favored over Cowboys' Micah Parsons by NFL Execs, Coaches

Michael Owens/Getty Images

As Nick Bosa continues to hold out for a new contract from the San Francisco 49ers, he can solicit the advice of other coaches and executives around the NFL to help his negotiating leverage.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, a group of opposing coaches and execs said they would favor Bosa over Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons as the best edge rusher in the league right now.

"As a pass-rusher and overall chess piece, I could see Parsons," one AFC personnel evaluator told Fowler. "But Bosa is probably better against the run, and Bosa will probably hold up a little better. Because of Micah's background as a linebacker, he could have durability issues as a full-time rusher."

The question was in response to ESPN's ranking of the top 100 players in the NFL going into the 2023 season. Parsons got the edge on that list, compiled by many of the network's NFL analysts. He came in at No. 6 overall, with Bosa at No. 9.

Parsons has racked up 56 quarterback hits, 33 tackles for loss and 26.5 sacks in 33 games over his first two seasons. He led the league in pass-rush win rate last season, per ESPN.com.

Bosa was ninth in that category but led the NFL with 18.5 sacks and set a career high with 48 quarterback hits to win Defensive Player of the Year. He also excelled against the run for a San Francisco defense that allowed the fewest points per game in 2022 (16.3).

There's not a wrong answer in the debate. Bosa is 25 years old; Parsons is 24. Both players have won Defensive Rookie of the Year and combined for five Pro Bowl appearances in six seasons.