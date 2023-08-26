49ers' John Lynch Optimistic Nick Bosa Will Sign New Contract, End Holdout Before W1

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is continuing to strike a positive tone when it comes to Nick Bosa's long-term contract status.

Lynch told reporters Friday he maintains some optimism the team can strike a bargain wth the star defensive end.

"Yeah, I do," he said. "We've got a lot of work to do and we'll continue to do that. He's a great player. We want him here. We need him here."

Bosa is in the final year of his rookie contract after San Francisco triggered his $17.9 million club option for 2023. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is poised to reset the market at his position when he pens his next contract.

But in the absence of a firm agreement, Bosa has been holding out ahead of the regular season. Lynch struck a different tone Thursday when discussing the ongoing saga.

One assumes Bosa will report to the team sooner or later because sitting out an entire year doesn't make a ton of sense for a player in his position. But it looks like he might be willing to miss a game or two considering he's only a few weeks away from San Francisco's opener on Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's to the point where Bosa may not have enough preparation time ahead of Week 1 even if he and the Niners reach a deal in the coming days.

The clock is certainly ticking for Lynch and the front office.