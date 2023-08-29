Eagles Rumors: Devon Allen Waived; WR is 2-Time Olympic Hurdler for Team USA

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are waiving wide receiver Devon Allen, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo added there's a possibility Allen could join Philly's practice squad if he clears waivers.

The 28-year-old put his football career on hold after his junior season with Oregon in 2016. He has twice represented the United States in the 110-meter hurdles in the Summer Olympics (2016 and 2021).

Allen signed with the Eagles ahead of the 2022 campaign but didn't make an appearance during the regular season.

The 6'0" pass-catcher continues to run competitively. He finished with a season-best (13.04 seconds) in the hurdles at the NYC Grand Prix in June but was unable to replicate that performance in the U.S. outdoor championships. He had to withdraw midway through the event due to a calf injury.

Allen appeared in the Eagles' final two preseason games. While he occupied a limited role in the passing game (three receptions for 28 yards), he showed off his return skills in the team's 27-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He took the opening kick 73 yards to help set up an eventual one-yard touchdown run by Trey Sermon.

Allen obviously possesses world-class speed, but that only goes so far in the NFL. Carving out a career as a return specialist is all but impossible these days as well with the league increasingly making kickoffs irrelevant.

Based on Garafolo's report, Allen will at least remain on the NFL periphery and maintain a shot at eventually cracking a game-day squad.