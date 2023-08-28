Warriors' Steve Kerr Praises Josh Hart: Knicks Star 'Plays Winner' as His Position

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Josh Hart finished with six points, 11 rebounds and five assists in Team USA's blowout win over Greece on Monday, but coach Steve Kerr gushed about his ability to impact the game in ways that don't show up on the stat sheet.

"Josh is just a winner. People ask, 'What position does he play?' He plays winner," Kerr told reporters after the United States' 109-81 win. "I don't know what position he plays, but he gets loose balls, he guards anybody. At one point [Erik Spoelstra] turned to me and said, 'Some people get 50-50 balls; he gets the 30-70 balls.'"

Hart's 11 rebounds were more than double any other Team USA player despite him measuring at just 6'4". His uncanny ability to pull down boards at his size has been a hallmark of his impact and also comes down to his basketball IQ and willingness to fight for loose balls.

The Knicks guard is coming off a stellar 2022-23 campaign that saw him average 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. New York rewarded Hart for his stellar play by signing him to a four-year, $81 million extension, bringing his total compensation to $94 million over the next five seasons.

Suffice it to say Hart's performance on the international level makes him worth every penny.