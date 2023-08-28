NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Fantasy Football 2023: 3 Sleepers Generating Buzz After Preseason Week 3

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVAugust 28, 2023

    Fantasy Football 2023: 3 Sleepers Generating Buzz After Preseason Week 3

    0 of 3

      ATLANTA, GA AUGUST 24: Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) signals at the line of scrimmage during the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons on August 24th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The 2023 NFL preseason has come and gone.

      Hopefully, if you're a fantasy football manager, you learned plenty along the way.

      You'll never have more pre-draft information at your disposal than you do right now, which is good, since your league's draft is likely barrelling toward you. We're to here to help with that upcoming talent grab by providing three fantasy sleepers who had people talking after Week 3 of the preseason.

    Evan Hull, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    1 of 3

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 24: Indianapolis Colts running back Evan Hull (26) takes the all from Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) during the Preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 24, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Evan Hull may not have been on any fantasy radars a month ago, but things can change quickly in the fantasy realm.

      We don't know yet what kind of role he'll handle this season, but we do know this backfield is absolutely in flux. Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade, and Zack Moss is still coming back from a broken arm.

      Opportunities could be available in this backfield—remember, the Colts may want to ease the burden on rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson—and there might be a bunch to go around early in the season. That could offer fantasy relevance to both Evan Hull and Deon Jackson, but Hull looked more dynamic in Indy's preseason finale on Thursday, turning six carries into 25 yards and a touchdown.

      "Hull would show multiple facets to his game in the first half, using elusiveness in the open field, power through tacklers, and efficient backfield awareness to put together a solid performance for the preseason finale," Drake Wally wrote for Horseshoe Huddle. "It's also clear that Hull and Richardson were forming chemistry for the offense and helping one another get opportunities."

      If Taylor is traded, Hull has a non-zero chance of taking over this backfield.

    Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Denver Broncos

    2 of 3

      DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 26: Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (83) dives to catch a 50-plus-yard pass from Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) during the first quarter at Empower Field on August 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. The Denver Broncos took on the Los Angeles Rams during their third and final preseason game of the 2023 NFL season. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
      RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

      If the offseason arrival of head coach Sean Payton gets the Broncos' passing game back on track, rookie receiver Marvin Mims Jr. could be one of the biggest beneficiaries.

      His immediate role perhaps looked a bit murky earlier this offseason, but Denver's receiving corps has thinned out since. With Tim Patrick lost for the season to an ACL tear, and Jerry Jeudy potentially looking a lengthy layoff after hurting his hamstring, Mims might wind up being the second option, at least until Jeudy returns.

      "Mims started the Broncos' third preseason game and was a fixture in two-WR sets," FantasyPros' Pat Fitzmaurice noted. "Even when Jeudy returns, Mims should have some fantasy utility as a regular in Denver's three-WR sets."

      Mims missed Denver's preseason opener with his own hamstring injury, then had a quiet debut in Week 2 (one catch on two targets for eight yards). But he ended the exhibition season on a high note, hauling in both passes thrown his way for 51 yards and even handling a carry (three yards). He could become a big-time playmaker in this offense.

    Fantasy Football 2023: 3 Sleepers Generating Buzz After Preseason Week 3
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    3 of 3

      ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 24: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      A second NFL season has often been a springboard for star quarterbacks, and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett could be the next to take the leap.

      He's been a popular sleeper pick throughout draft season, but each time out, he seems to lift his ceiling even higher.

      On Thursday, he carved up the Atlanta Falcons during his limited action. He steered the Steelers to a pair of touchdown drives while completing 4-of-4 passes for 86 yards. That made the sophomore signal-caller a perfect 5-of-5 on turning his preseason possessions into touchdowns.

      Pittsburgh has put plenty of playmakers around him, and Pickett has the talent to spread it around and skyrocket his passing stats. Tack on what he can do as a runner (237 rushing yards and three scores last season), and you could be looking at the next star quarterback in fantasy.

    X