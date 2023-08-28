Fantasy Football 2023: 3 Sleepers Generating Buzz After Preseason Week 3August 28, 2023
Fantasy Football 2023: 3 Sleepers Generating Buzz After Preseason Week 3
The 2023 NFL preseason has come and gone.
Hopefully, if you're a fantasy football manager, you learned plenty along the way.
You'll never have more pre-draft information at your disposal than you do right now, which is good, since your league's draft is likely barrelling toward you. We're to here to help with that upcoming talent grab by providing three fantasy sleepers who had people talking after Week 3 of the preseason.
Evan Hull, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Evan Hull may not have been on any fantasy radars a month ago, but things can change quickly in the fantasy realm.
We don't know yet what kind of role he'll handle this season, but we do know this backfield is absolutely in flux. Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade, and Zack Moss is still coming back from a broken arm.
Opportunities could be available in this backfield—remember, the Colts may want to ease the burden on rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson—and there might be a bunch to go around early in the season. That could offer fantasy relevance to both Evan Hull and Deon Jackson, but Hull looked more dynamic in Indy's preseason finale on Thursday, turning six carries into 25 yards and a touchdown.
"Hull would show multiple facets to his game in the first half, using elusiveness in the open field, power through tacklers, and efficient backfield awareness to put together a solid performance for the preseason finale," Drake Wally wrote for Horseshoe Huddle. "It's also clear that Hull and Richardson were forming chemistry for the offense and helping one another get opportunities."
If Taylor is traded, Hull has a non-zero chance of taking over this backfield.
Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Denver Broncos
If the offseason arrival of head coach Sean Payton gets the Broncos' passing game back on track, rookie receiver Marvin Mims Jr. could be one of the biggest beneficiaries.
His immediate role perhaps looked a bit murky earlier this offseason, but Denver's receiving corps has thinned out since. With Tim Patrick lost for the season to an ACL tear, and Jerry Jeudy potentially looking a lengthy layoff after hurting his hamstring, Mims might wind up being the second option, at least until Jeudy returns.
"Mims started the Broncos' third preseason game and was a fixture in two-WR sets," FantasyPros' Pat Fitzmaurice noted. "Even when Jeudy returns, Mims should have some fantasy utility as a regular in Denver's three-WR sets."
Mims missed Denver's preseason opener with his own hamstring injury, then had a quiet debut in Week 2 (one catch on two targets for eight yards). But he ended the exhibition season on a high note, hauling in both passes thrown his way for 51 yards and even handling a carry (three yards). He could become a big-time playmaker in this offense.
Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
A second NFL season has often been a springboard for star quarterbacks, and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett could be the next to take the leap.
He's been a popular sleeper pick throughout draft season, but each time out, he seems to lift his ceiling even higher.
On Thursday, he carved up the Atlanta Falcons during his limited action. He steered the Steelers to a pair of touchdown drives while completing 4-of-4 passes for 86 yards. That made the sophomore signal-caller a perfect 5-of-5 on turning his preseason possessions into touchdowns.
Pittsburgh has put plenty of playmakers around him, and Pickett has the talent to spread it around and skyrocket his passing stats. Tack on what he can do as a runner (237 rushing yards and three scores last season), and you could be looking at the next star quarterback in fantasy.