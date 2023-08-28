Fantasy Football 2023: 3 Sleepers Generating Buzz After Preseason Week 3

1 of 3

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Evan Hull may not have been on any fantasy radars a month ago, but things can change quickly in the fantasy realm.



We don't know yet what kind of role he'll handle this season, but we do know this backfield is absolutely in flux. Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade, and Zack Moss is still coming back from a broken arm.



Opportunities could be available in this backfield—remember, the Colts may want to ease the burden on rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson—and there might be a bunch to go around early in the season. That could offer fantasy relevance to both Evan Hull and Deon Jackson, but Hull looked more dynamic in Indy's preseason finale on Thursday, turning six carries into 25 yards and a touchdown.



"Hull would show multiple facets to his game in the first half, using elusiveness in the open field, power through tacklers, and efficient backfield awareness to put together a solid performance for the preseason finale," Drake Wally wrote for Horseshoe Huddle. "It's also clear that Hull and Richardson were forming chemistry for the offense and helping one another get opportunities."

If Taylor is traded, Hull has a non-zero chance of taking over this backfield.

